SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA

(SOFF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/28 03:21:08 am
1.37 NOK   +1.48%
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Financial report for the 1st quarter 2019
PU
05/23SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA : quaterly earnings release
05/23SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
Solstad Offshore : Financial report for the 1st quarter 2019

05/28/2019 | 11:19am EDT
  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 was MNOK 1,146 vs MNOK 875 in 2018, while Adjusted EBITDA improved to MNOK 217 from MNOK -16 in 2018
  • The average utilization of the Group's operating fleet during the 1st quarter was 80% (70% 1Q18)
  • Equity at 31 March 2019 negative MNOK 1,334
  • Market recovery is still slow, but with some signs of improvement
  • Agreement with certain financial creditors to suspend and defer payments of principal and interest until June 20th, 2019, while negotiations with financial creditors and other stakeholders continue

Skudeneshavn, May 28th, 2019

Contacts
Lars Peder Solstad CEO, at +47 91 31 85 85
Anders Hall Jomaas CFO, at +47 52 85 65 00

Solstad Offshore ASA
www.solstad.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section § 5-12.

SOFF - 1Q 2019


Disclaimer

Solstad Farstad ASA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 15:18:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 6 461 M
EBIT 2019 789 M
Net income 2019 -612 M
Debt 2019 27 024 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 0,50
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 394 M
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Peder Solstad Chief Executive Officer
Harald Espedal Chairman
Tor Inge Dale Chief Operating Officer
Anders Hall Jomaas Chief Financial Officer
Toril Eidesvik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA-21.51%45
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED14.80%4 715
SUBSEA 721.03%3 669
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING15.31%3 617
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY11.83%2 760
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC8.57%1 582
