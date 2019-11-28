Solstad Offshore : Financial report for the 3rd quarter 2019

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was MNOK 1,480 vs MNOK 1,404 in 2018
-
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was MNOK 504 vs MNOK 431 in 2018
-
Equity per September 30th negative with MNOK 2,657
-
The Company experiences a positive effect from having a large and versatile fleet of vessels, leading to numerous contract awards world-wide
-
The activity level in the market shows some signs of improvement, but a challenging winter season is expected in the North Sea
-
Agreement with the majority of financial creditors to suspend and defer payments of principal and interest extended until March 31th, 2020
Skudeneshavn, November 28th, 2019
