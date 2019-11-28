Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Solstad Offshore ASA    SOFF   NO0003080608

SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA

(SOFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Solstad Offshore : Financial report for the 3rd quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:03pm EST

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was MNOK 1,480 vs MNOK 1,404 in 2018

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was MNOK 504 vs MNOK 431 in 2018
  • Equity per September 30th negative with MNOK 2,657
  • The Company experiences a positive effect from having a large and versatile fleet of vessels, leading to numerous contract awards world-wide
  • The activity level in the market shows some signs of improvement, but a challenging winter season is expected in the North Sea
  • Agreement with the majority of financial creditors to suspend and defer payments of principal and interest extended until March 31th, 2020

Skudeneshavn, November 28th, 2019

Contacts
Lars Peder Solstad CEO, at +47 91 31 85 85
Anders Hall Jomaas CFO, at +47 40 04 29 18

Solstad Offshore ASA
www.solstad.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section § 5-12.

SOFF - 3Q 2019


Disclaimer

Solstad Farstad ASA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 17:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
12:03pSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Financial report for the 3rd quarter 2019
PU
11:10aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Financial report for the 3 quarter 2019
AQ
11/25SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA : quaterly earnings release
11/13SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Contract for CSV Normand Clipper
AQ
11/12SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Contract for vessel in Brazil
AQ
11/08SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Significant Contract Award by Woodside
AQ
11/06SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Contract awarded by Equinor
PU
11/01SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel - Far Swift
PU
11/01SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
10/31SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Restructuring update
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 7 288 M
EBIT 2019 590 M
Net income 2019 -387 M
Debt 2019 25 763 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,66x
P/E ratio 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
Duration : Period :
Solstad Offshore ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,87  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Peder Solstad Chief Executive Officer
Harald Espedal Chairman
Tor Inge Dale Chief Operating Officer
Anders Hall Jomaas Chief Financial Officer
Toril Eidesvik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA-48.84%28
WORLEY LIMITED24.52%5 160
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING35.31%4 340
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY28.21%3 370
SUBSEA 716.82%3 207
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group