Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Solstad Offshore ASA    SOFF   NO0003080608

SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA

(SOFF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/01 11:25:19 am
0.83 NOK   +8.50%
05:58pSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel - Far Swift
PU
03:44aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
10/31SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Restructuring update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Solstad Offshore : Sale of vessel - Far Swift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Farstad Supply AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the PSV Far Swift (UT 755 built 2003). Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place October 31st, 2019.

The sale of the vessels will have a minor positive accounting effect for 4Q 2019.

Skudeneshavn, November 1st, 2019

Contacts
Lars Peder Solstad CEO, at +47 91 31 85 85
Anders Hall Jomaas CFO, at +47 40 04 29 18

Solstad Offshore ASA
www.solstad.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section § 5-12.


Disclaimer

Solstad Farstad ASA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
05:58pSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel - Far Swift
PU
03:44aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
10/31SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Restructuring update
PU
10/31OCEAN YIELD : Extension of Standstill agreement with Solstad Offshore for the ve..
AQ
10/31SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Restructuring update
AQ
10/31SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : PSV contract awarded by Wintershall DEA
AQ
10/30SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : AHTS contracts awarded by INPEX
AQ
09/25SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : AHTS contracts awarded by Total E&P South Africa
AQ
09/18SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
09/12SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Contracts for two vessels in Brazil
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 7 288 M
EBIT 2019 590 M
Net income 2019 -387 M
Debt 2019 25 763 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,63x
P/E ratio 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
Duration : Period :
Solstad Offshore ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,83  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Peder Solstad Chief Executive Officer
Harald Espedal Chairman
Tor Inge Dale Chief Operating Officer
Anders Hall Jomaas Chief Financial Officer
Toril Eidesvik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA-55.52%24
WORLEY LIMITED19.61%4 906
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING23.06%3 787
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY14.08%3 050
SUBSEA 72.04%2 797
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group