Solstad Offshore : Sale of vessel - Far Swift

Farstad Supply AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the PSV Far Swift (UT 755 built 2003). Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place October 31st, 2019.

The sale of the vessels will have a minor positive accounting effect for 4Q 2019.

Skudeneshavn, November 1st, 2019

Contacts

Lars Peder Solstad CEO, at +47 91 31 85 85

Anders Hall Jomaas CFO, at +47 40 04 29 18

Solstad Offshore ASA

www.solstad.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section § 5-12.