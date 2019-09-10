SolTech Energy Sweden : Advanced SolTech has appointed Carnegie Investmentbank and DNB Markets as advisors at the planned listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) ('Advanced SolTech', or 'The Company'), a subsidiary of SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ('SolTech Energy'), has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB and DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, branch Sweden, to financial advisors in connection with the planned listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. DLA Piper has been appointed legal advisor, PWC has been appointed adviser on listing issues and FNCA has been engaged as a Certified Adviser. SolTech Energy's shareholders will, in conjunction with the announcement of the terms of the listing, be given access to these via SolTech Energy's website and by post.

Frederic Telander, CEO SolTech Energy, and Stefan Ölander, CEO SolTech Energy comment:

- We are very pleased to be able to present a strong team of advisors who provide good platform for a successful listing of the Company. Advanced SolTech operates through its subsidiary in China in solar energy , which is an industry with very strong growth. We see a dynamic underlying market and a strong interest in investing in the type of green energy companies we represent, with good cash flows, which create great environmental benefits and value for both customers and investors.

For more information, please contact: Frederic Telander, CEO Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ)

Tel: 08-441 88 46. E-mail: frederic.telander@soltechenergy.com or, Stefan Ölander, CEO SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ) Phone: 070-739 80 00. Email: stefan.olander@soltechenergy.com

Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) - ASABIn order to continuously finance investments in China, the SolTech Group's parent company and its partner in China, Advanced Solar Power Hangzhou Inc., have formed ASAB. ASAB's business consists of lending to Group companies to finance solar power plants in China that are owned and continuously maintained by ASRE or its wholly owned local subsidiaries. As collateral for borrowed funds, collateral is obtained in underlying assets (solar power plants and accounts receivable). The company's Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB, telephone number +46 8 5030 1550. E-mail: ca@mangold.se More info at www.advancedsoltech.com

About SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ)SolTech Energy develops and sells aesthetic and building-integrated solar energy products for all types of properties - commercial, public and villas. The products are part of an exterior shell of a property in the form of a roof or a wall with integrated solar cells. The group includes the subsidiaries Nyedal Solenergi, NP-Gruppen and Swede Energy Power Solutions. SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ), is traded on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SOLT and has about 28,000 shareholders. The company's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank Phone: 08-463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se. More info at: www.soltechenergy.com

About the China ventureSolTech Energy's investment in China is conducted in Advanced SolTech Renewable Energy (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., ASRE. The business model consists of ASRE financing, installing, owning and managing solar energy installations on customers' roofs in China. The customer does not pay for the plant, but instead commits to purchase the electricity that the plant produces during a 20-year agreement. ASRE's current revenue comes from the sale of electricity to customers and from various forms of subsidies per produced kilowatt hour (kWh) of solar electricity. The goal is to have an installed capacity of 605 megawatts (MW) fully connected to the electricity grid in 2022.