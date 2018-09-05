Solteq Oyj : Plc – Managers’ Transactions

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 5.9.2018 at 9.00 am
Person subject to the notification requirement
___________________________________________
Name: Profiz Business Solution Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Closely associated person
Name: Markku Pietilä
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Solteq Oyj
LEI: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13_20180904191447_24
____________________________________________Transaction date: 2018-09-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007991
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITIONTransaction Details
(1): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 1,50000 EURAggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1200 Volume weighted average price: 1.50000 EUR
Disclaimer
Solteq Oyj published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:11:03 UTC