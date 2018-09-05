Solteq Oyj : Plc – Managers’ Transactions

Financials (€) Sales 2018 57,0 M EBIT 2018 3,00 M Net income 2018 1,00 M Debt 2018 - Yield 2018 0,67% P/E ratio 2018 37,50 P/E ratio 2019 13,64 Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x Capitalization 29,0 M Chart SOLTEQ OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 1,55 € Spread / Average Target 3,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman Kai Hinno Vice President-Operations Martti Nurminen Chief Financial Officer Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOLTEQ OYJ -1.32% 34 ORACLE CORPORATION 2.75% 193 405 SAP 9.58% 147 790 INTUIT 39.90% 56 313 SERVICENOW INC 53.59% 34 932 HEXAGON 33.51% 20 688