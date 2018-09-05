Log in
SOLTEQ OYJ (SOLTEQ)
Solteq Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

09/05/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 5.9.2018 at 9.00 am
___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Profiz Business Solution Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Closely associated person
Name: Markku Pietilä
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Solteq Oyj
LEI: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13_20180904191447_24
____________________________________________Transaction date: 2018-09-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007991
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITIONTransaction Details
(1): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 1,50000 EURAggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1200 Volume weighted average price: 1.50000 EUR

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:11:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 57,0 M
EBIT 2018 3,00 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 37,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 29,0 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,55 €
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Kai Hinno Vice President-Operations
Martti Nurminen Chief Financial Officer
Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ-1.32%34
ORACLE CORPORATION2.75%193 405
SAP9.58%147 790
INTUIT39.90%56 313
SERVICENOW INC53.59%34 932
HEXAGON33.51%20 688
