SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.

(SFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/12 12:09:04 pm
0.43 CAD   --.--%
02:10pSolution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend
NE
03/31Solution Financial Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results
NE
2019SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
Solution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.001. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2020. This dividend is a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Solution

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Auto provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

For further information please contact Sean Hodgins at (778) 318-1514.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"
Brian Pang
President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55758


Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Pang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Lau Director & Vice President-Operations
Sean P. Hodgins Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Desmond M. Balakrishnan Independent Director
Kerry Meier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.17.14%23
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-35.39%4 849
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL1.06%3 097
SLM CORPORATION-10.49%2 991
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-35.21%1 617
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-40.26%1 003
