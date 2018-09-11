Log in
30 : signs two new contracts in France worth more than 80 million over four years, and increases its stake in CPCP to 76%

09/11/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

11 SEPTEMBER 2018, 20:00

High-speed Internet: Solutions 30 signs two new contracts in France worth more than €80 million over four years, and increases its stake in CPCP to 76%

Solutions 30, a leader in new technology solutions, has announced today that it has signed two major new contracts with a leading European telecoms operator. These contracts, which add to Solutions 30's existing deals, highlight the confidence of this leading operator in its long-term partner. Moreover, Solutions 30 has now become the majority shareholder of CPCP, a company specialised in fibre roll-out, and in which the Group previously acquired a minority shareholding in June 2017. This transaction consolidates Solutions 30's dominant position in the deployment of high-speed Internet in France.

Fibre optic roll-out: signature of an additional contract worth €50 million over three years in France with a major European operator

In France, the Solutions 30 group has signed a contract worth €50 million over three years to ensure the deployment of fibre optic to new households. This allows Solutions 30 to further reinforce its favourable position with one of the largest European operators and to continue to expand its market share, strengthening its predominance in France. Furthermore, this new contract illustrates the well-recognised ability of the Group to absorb the quick growth in the deployment of fibre optic in France by relying both on recruiting and training versatile technicians and on a robust information system that allows for optimising call-outs and reducing the learning curve.

Maintenance of existing infrastructure : contract signed with the same operator worth €32 million over four years

Solutions 30 has also signed a contract worth €32 million over four years covering the maintenance of existing telecommunications infrastructure belonging to the same operator. This agreement allows Solutions 30 to extend its cooperation with the same operator and highlights the operator's confidence in its long-term partner, Solutions 30, and satisfaction with its performance.

Solutions 30 becomes the majority shareholder of CPCP

Solutions 30 has increased its stake in CPCP from 48% to 76%. CPCP will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30's accounts starting from 1 August 2018. CPCP is specialised in fibre deployment in France. This transaction allows Solutions 30 to further reinforce its dominant position in a rapidly-growing market and to complete its service offer for the deployment of fibre optic and 5G infrastructure. CPCP had revenues of €53 million in 2017.

SOLUTIONS FOR NEW TECHNOLOGIES

Upcoming dates:

24 September 2018 (*)

2018 half-yearly results

25 September 2018

10:00: investor conference call (in English)

14:30: investors' meeting (in French)

6 November 2018(*)

2018 3rd quarter revenue

(*) Published at 20:00, after the close of Euronext Growth and XETRA markets.

About Solutions 30

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies Its mission is to make the technological changes that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, whether individuals or companies. Yesterday, it was information technology and the Internet; today, it is digital technology; and tomorrow, it will be technologies that will make the world more interconnected in real time. With more than 10 million call-outs carried out since it was founded, and organised around a network of more than 6,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 S.E. is composed of 24,179,812 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 S.E. is eligible for the PEA-PME savings plan, and is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30)

as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA e-listing system (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2)

Index: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME.

For more information, visit our website: www.solutions30.com

Contacts - Solutions 30

SOLUTIONS 30

EDIFICE COMMUNICATION

Nezha Calligaro | CEO PA

Samuel Beaupain | Media Relations

+352 2 648 19 17

06 88 48 48 02 |samuel@edifice-communication.com

GENESTA Finance

Hervé Guyot | Listing Sponsor

Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations

01 45 63 68 60 |hguyot@genesta-finance.com

06 85 82 41 95 |nathalie@edifice-communication.com

SOLUTIONS FOR NEW TECHNOLOGIES

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 18:41:05 UTC
