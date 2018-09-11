PRESS RELEASE

11 SEPTEMBER 2018, 20:00

High-speed Internet: Solutions 30 signs two new contracts in France worth more than €80 million over four years, and increases its stake in CPCP to 76%

Solutions 30, a leader in new technology solutions, has announced today that it has signed two major new contracts with a leading European telecoms operator. These contracts, which add to Solutions 30's existing deals, highlight the confidence of this leading operator in its long-term partner. Moreover, Solutions 30 has now become the majority shareholder of CPCP, a company specialised in fibre roll-out, and in which the Group previously acquired a minority shareholding in June 2017. This transaction consolidates Solutions 30's dominant position in the deployment of high-speed Internet in France.

Fibre optic roll-out: signature of an additional contract worth €50 million over three years in France with a major European operator

In France, the Solutions 30 group has signed a contract worth €50 million over three years to ensure the deployment of fibre optic to new households. This allows Solutions 30 to further reinforce its favourable position with one of the largest European operators and to continue to expand its market share, strengthening its predominance in France. Furthermore, this new contract illustrates the well-recognised ability of the Group to absorb the quick growth in the deployment of fibre optic in France by relying both on recruiting and training versatile technicians and on a robust information system that allows for optimising call-outs and reducing the learning curve.

Maintenance of existing infrastructure : contract signed with the same operator worth €32 million over four years

Solutions 30 has also signed a contract worth €32 million over four years covering the maintenance of existing telecommunications infrastructure belonging to the same operator. This agreement allows Solutions 30 to extend its cooperation with the same operator and highlights the operator's confidence in its long-term partner, Solutions 30, and satisfaction with its performance.

Solutions 30 becomes the majority shareholder of CPCP

Solutions 30 has increased its stake in CPCP from 48% to 76%. CPCP will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30's accounts starting from 1 August 2018. CPCP is specialised in fibre deployment in France. This transaction allows Solutions 30 to further reinforce its dominant position in a rapidly-growing market and to complete its service offer for the deployment of fibre optic and 5G infrastructure. CPCP had revenues of €53 million in 2017.

