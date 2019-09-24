Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Tuesday September 24, 2019, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:



On September 17, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.03%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.51%.

On September 18, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.80%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.28%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.



Attachments