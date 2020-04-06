Log in
04/06 03:08:27 am
68.36 EUR   +4.08%
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

04/06/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Brussels, Monday, April 6, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
March 31, 2020 2.97% 0.57% 3.53%

The notification, dated April 1, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 31, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.


 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 323 M
EBIT 2019 1 492 M
Net income 2019 287 M
Debt 2019 3 495 M
Yield 2019 5,69%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 6 902 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 91,32  €
Last Close Price 66,74  €
Spread / Highest target 79,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Jean-Marie Ernest Solvay Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY-36.42%7 525
AIR LIQUIDE-8.72%60 412
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.45%55 798
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%18 288
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-51.21%16 554
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-2.32%14 347
