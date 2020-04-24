Log in
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

04/24/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Brussels, Friday, April 24, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
April 20, 20203.05%0.53%3.58%
April 21, 20202.79%0.53%3.32%

The latest notification, dated April 23, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 21, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
