Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST--- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
Date on which the threshold was crossed
Voting rights after the transaction
Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
Total
June 3, 2020
3.02%
0.31%
3.33%
June 4, 2020
2.99%
0.29%
3.28%
The most recent notification, dated June 5, 2020, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 4, 2020
Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
Denominator: 105,876,416
Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.