Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.



Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total June 3, 2020 3.02% 0.31% 3.33% June 4, 2020 2.99% 0.29% 3.28%

The most recent notification, dated June 5, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 4, 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments