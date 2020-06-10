Log in
06/10 02:51:12 am
77.11 EUR   +0.14%
02:30aParticipation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
GL
06/05SOLVAY : and Leonardo sign supply agreement for composite materials and adhesives
AQ
05/29SOLVAY : - Did you know 3D printing can save lives
AQ
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

06/10/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
June 3, 20203.02%0.31%3.33%
June 4, 20202.99%0.29%3.28%

The most recent notification, dated June 5, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 4, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9 264 M 10 508 M 10 508 M
Net income 2020 393 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2020 3 898 M 4 422 M 4 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 7 963 M 9 048 M 9 031 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 24 100
Free-Float 67,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,51 €
Last Close Price 77,00 €
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Jean-Marie Ernest Solvay Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY-25.46%9 048
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.54%71 223
AIR LIQUIDE0.00%67 842
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-19.56%25 492
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.87%22 108
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-7.97%17 751
