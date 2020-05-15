Log in
SOLVAY

SOLVAY

(SOLB)
  Report
News 


Solvay : Plans to Close Sites, Cut Jobs in Composite Materials Unit Amid Pandemic

05/15/2020 | 02:59am EDT

By Kim Richters

Solvay SA said Friday that it is closing plants and cutting jobs at its Composite Materials business to accelerate efficiency measures, as it faces lower demand from customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian chemical company said it plans to shut down plants at two sites: one in Manchester, U.K., and the other in Tulsa, U.S. It plans to cut around 570 jobs across the business unit and will transfer activities of the closed sites to other facilities.

The measures--expected to be largely completed by the end of 2020--aim to reduce costs and improve productivity as the company copes with the effects of the pandemic.

It said it expects annualized cost savings of around 60 million euros ($64.8 million) and will face around EUR30 million restructuring costs in the second quarter.

The company has previously implemented efficiency measures at the Composite Materials business.

"These steps led to record results in 2019 and sustained performance in the first quarter 2020, but are not sufficient to overcome the significant headwinds related to Covid-19," Solvay said.

"The current crisis has triggered an industry-wide reduction in expected demand in civil aircraft build rates for the near term."

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

