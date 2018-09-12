Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Solvay    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY (SOLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Solvay : Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:31am CEST

Brussels, Wednesday September 12, 2018, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

  • On September 7, 2018 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.94%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.18%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

For the complete press release, please read the enclosed PDF.

       Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.
Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 26,800 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.
Financial figures take into account the announced divestment of Polyamides

Caroline Jacobs Jodi Allen Geoffroy Raskin Bisser Alexandrov
Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations
+32 2 264 1530 +1 609 860 4608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687
 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLVAY
08:31aSOLVAY : Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
GL
09/11SOLVAY : and Bell sign supply agreement for rotorcraft programs
AQ
09/10BASF : EU Commission Sets Deadline to Rule on BASF-Solvay Nylon Deal
DJ
09/10BASF : EU sets Dec. 18 deadline for BASF's Solvay nylon deal decision
RE
09/08SOLVAY : Westhill holds off Solvay; Marcellus defeats Ludden
AQ
09/07SOLVAY : Receives General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Supplier Excellence Award
AQ
09/07SOLVAY : Bio-Sourced Plastics for Electronic Devices are Becoming a Reality
AQ
09/01SOLVAY : Ludden, Westhill claim football openers; Marcellus falls to Skaneateles
AQ
08/30SOLVAY : Patent Application Titled "Thickening Time Aid" Published Online (USPTO..
AQ
08/24SOLVAY : Football Mustangs, Bearcats set for B West battles
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Solvay S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Solvay S.A. reports Q2 results 
06/03THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Glencore - The Commodity Giant Is Now Really Back 
05/23SOLVAY : A Strong And Reliable Chemical Powerhouse 
05/04Solvay's (SVYSF) CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 334 M
EBIT 2018 1 494 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 2 966 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 16,06
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 11 678 M
Chart SOLVAY
Duration : Period :
Solvay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 132 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Ernest Solvay Non-Independent Director
Bernhard Scheuble Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY-4.83%13 527
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%95 185
AIR LIQUIDE0.52%52 494
PRAXAIR1.55%44 824
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-3.43%41 611
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.00%37 186
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.