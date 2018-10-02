Solvay : Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

On September 25, 2018 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.24%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.40%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

For the complete press release, please read the enclosed PDF.

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.

Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 26,800 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Financial figures take into account the announced divestment of Polyamides

