Solvay expands its aerospace thermoplastic composites capacity in the US to meet strong demand

Brussels, September 23, 2019 --- Solvay is expanding its thermoplastic composites capacity with a new production line at its U.S. facility in Anaheim, California, underscoring its commitment to meeting strong demand growth from aerospace customers for this high performance material and Solvay’s proprietary and unique technology.



Solvay will have multiplied its qualified capacity by four since 2016 with the commissioning of this new tape line and upgrades to existing lines. The expansions aim to not only improve output, but also quality, consistency and industrial reliability.

“This significant expansion in a short time, coupled with our unrelenting attention to overall quality and productivity improvement, illustrates our engagement to serve our customers best. Their strong demand shows they value how our materials reduce manufacturing time and cost, helping to raise the build rate of aircraft,” said Augusto Di Donfrancesco, Member of Solvay’s Executive Committee. “Solvay is in leading position to drive breakthroughs in materials innovation and accompany our customers in their growth requirements.”

Solvay announced in May the creation of its first horizontal strategic platform to accelerate the development of thermoplastics composites as part of its strategy to leverage its unmatched portfolio and expertise in specialty polymers and carbon fiber composites. These lightweighting materials help lower emissions of planes and cars as they replace metal parts and facilitate their design and integration. Other applications include pipes in the oil and gas industry as they are a strong and cost-effective alternative to existing steel solutions.

