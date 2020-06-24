Solvay : Likely to Book EUR1.5 Billion of Impairment, April-May Sales Fall 20%

By Olivia Bugault



Solvay SA said Wednesday that sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic in its second quarter, while it will likely book a noncash impairment estimated at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion).

Group sales were down about 20% in aggregate for April and May compared with the same period last year, weighed down by the health crisis that hit key markets, the Belgian chemical group said.

"Given the deterioration in short- and mid-term economic performance due to Covid-19, an impairment review is underway and likely to lead to a noncash impairment estimated around EUR1.5 billion," Solvay added. Roughly 80% of the impairment should come from goodwill resulting from the acquisition of Cytec, while the rest should be related to various tangible and intangible assets, it said.

The conclusion of the impairment review will be released at Solvay's first-half results publication on July 29, it said.

