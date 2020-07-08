Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Solvay SA    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 03:59:58 pm
71.51 EUR   -1.23%
05:23pSOLVAY : How to manufacture while emitting less
PU
05:23pSOLVAY : The many virtues of switching to renewables
PU
05:23pBIOMATERIALS AND CIRCULARITY : sustainably sourced raw materials on the rise
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solvay : The many virtues of switching to renewables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:23pm EDT
Solvay sources 100% clean energy for one of its major customers

When a leading electronic device manufacturer asked its suppliers to power themselves with renewable energy, Solvay's own sustainability objectives were completely aligned with such a request. Better: its green electricity projects were accelerated by it.

In October 2015, a large corporation owning what is probably the world's best-known digital device brand initiated a program requesting its suppliers to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the materials they sell them would be produced with renewable power. Solvay was among these. 'They asked us what we were doing to source renewable power for the manufacturing of the products we provide to them,' says Alain Michel, Solvay's Head of Climate & Energy Transition. 'So we entered negotiations, and eventually signed an agreement stating that by the end of 2018, the materials we sell them would be produced with 100% renewable power.'

Reinforcing a renewable energy strategy

This was, of course, easier said than done, as a total of ten different factories in six countries were concerned by the project. This means that appropriate solutions (detailed below) needed to be found in very different markets, each with their own context and regulations, as well as different states of development of local renewable energy offers.

Solvay's Sustainable Development and Energy team (SDE) was in charge of implementing the agreement. 'Such a concrete and direct request from one of Solvay's major customers was a first for us,' continues Alain, 'but the timing was perfect, as we were developing our strategy to source more renewables. The agreement also helped us convince internal stakeholders within Solvay.'

'We were quick to accept this request because it integrated perfectly with our own objectives in terms of renewable energy,' adds Sébastien Pétillon, Specialty Polymers' North America Sales Manager. 'Ultimately, the agreement enabled us to gain access to more renewable energy.' What's more, making these efforts also aligned beautifully with Solvay's sustainability commitments in other fields such as water withdrawals or the circular economy, for example. So it was a clear win-win.

We've been wanting for a long time to demonstrate that there is value in implementing sustainability projects: the value we gained here is a deeper relationship with a major customer.

Alain Michel, Head of Climate & Energy Transition, Solvay
A deeper collaboration

It also served to demonstrate that switching to renewables is not only the right thing to do environmentally speaking, but could also be a viable operation - both in terms of cost, as the price of clean energy has sharply decreased in recent years, and in terms of reinforcing a partnership with a strategic customer. 'We have been wanting for a long time to demonstrate that there is value in implementing sustainability projects', continues Alain. 'The value we gained here is a deeper relationship with a major customer.'


Paving the way to sustainability

Several types of solutions were implemented to procure the renewable power used to produce the materials sold to the manufacturer: self-production and investing in green power projects in priority, and, when those solutions weren't possible, purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Another aspect of this agreement is the 'ripple in the pond' effect it aims to trigger, in the hope that suppliers' efforts to source renewable energy will cascade onto their own suppliers and partners, and so on. 'This strategy suits us perfectly,' says Sébastien. 'In fact, we now have an excess of renewable power in the US and have been approaching other customers who might be interested in benefiting from it. This agreement is clearly leading the way.'

Solutions country by country
These are the renewable energy solutions Solvay implemented in order to provide its customer with materials made with 100% green power, and with sufficient flexibility to be able to adapt to future demand. More often than not, these were pre-existing projects that the agreement accelerated.

The creation of a large solar farm (950 acres, 71 megawatts) in Jasper, South Carolina was enabled by Solvay's financial commitment: the Group will purchase 100% of the RECs the plant produces for the next 15 years.

The 'Solvay Solar Energy Jasper County' project was already underway before the Apple agreement, but it accelerated its finalization. 'What made this project ideal is that it covers four different Specialty Polymers plants in the southern US, enabling us to surpass our renewable power requirements for the agreement,' explains Alain.

On the Indian market, Solvay started out by purchasing RECs for its Specialty Polymers plant in Panoli, Gujarat. Pushing things one step further, the Group has now started producing its own green power thanks to solar panels on the facility's rooftops.

'Like most of these projects, this is going to turn out to be a profitable operation,' says Alain. 'It's a great demonstration of the fact that renewable energy can be a competitive solution today, regardless of Apple's demands.'

In China, the energy market is state-regulated: consumers have to buy their power from government-owned utilities. The most efficient solution to support renewable energy is therefore to invest in local green power projects.

Instead of investing in a project on its own, Solvay decided to join Apple's China Clean Energy Fund, an initiative gathering ten initial Apple suppliers in China in a several hundred million dollar fund to invest in renewables in China. 'This was a much more interesting solution for us, offering greater investment capacities, the possibility to fund multiple projects simultaneously, and less financial risk,' says Alain.

On top of that, Solvay is currently planning the construction of a wind farm next to its Specialty Polymers' site in Changshu, near Shanghai. 'The Apple agreement accelerated our knowledge of the renewables market in China, increasing our expertise and know-how,' explains Alain, 'which is exactly the effect they wanted it to have.'

Volumes of materials in France, Belgium and Germany are much smaller and variable than in other countries, so for the time being, purchasing high quality RECs suffices. 'We're currently studying other renewable power solutions for our plants in Europe', explains Alain.
Powering up with increasingly green energy

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOLVAY SA
05:23pSOLVAY : How to manufacture while emitting less
PU
05:23pSOLVAY : The many virtues of switching to renewables
PU
05:23pBIOMATERIALS AND CIRCULARITY : sustainably sourced raw materials on the rise
PU
08:21aBLACKROCK : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.
AQ
07/03Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
GL
06/29SOLVAY : provides trading update and announces non-cash impairment
AQ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon launches new green fund, Dell about to act on VMw..
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 171 M 10 393 M 10 393 M
Net income 2020 358 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2020 3 496 M 3 962 M 3 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 7 352 M 8 321 M 8 332 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 24 100
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 77,85 €
Last Close Price 71,10 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Jean-Marie Ernest Solvay Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY SA-29.91%8 458
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.01%71 337
AIR LIQUIDE4.64%70 329
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.01%24 707
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-28.57%22 522
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-10.99%17 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group