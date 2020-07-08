Solvay : The many virtues of switching to renewables

When a leading electronic device manufacturer asked its suppliers to power themselves with renewable energy, Solvay's own sustainability objectives were completely aligned with such a request. Better: its green electricity projects were accelerated by it.

In October 2015, a large corporation owning what is probably the world's best-known digital device brand initiated a program requesting its suppliers to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the materials they sell them would be produced with renewable power. Solvay was among these. 'They asked us what we were doing to source renewable power for the manufacturing of the products we provide to them,' says Alain Michel, Solvay's Head of Climate & Energy Transition. 'So we entered negotiations, and eventually signed an agreement stating that by the end of 2018, the materials we sell them would be produced with 100% renewable power.'

This was, of course, easier said than done, as a total of ten different factories in six countries were concerned by the project. This means that appropriate solutions (detailed below) needed to be found in very different markets, each with their own context and regulations, as well as different states of development of local renewable energy offers.

Solvay's Sustainable Development and Energy team (SDE) was in charge of implementing the agreement. 'Such a concrete and direct request from one of Solvay's major customers was a first for us,' continues Alain, 'but the timing was perfect, as we were developing our strategy to source more renewables. The agreement also helped us convince internal stakeholders within Solvay.'

'We were quick to accept this request because it integrated perfectly with our own objectives in terms of renewable energy,' adds Sébastien Pétillon, Specialty Polymers' North America Sales Manager. 'Ultimately, the agreement enabled us to gain access to more renewable energy.' What's more, making these efforts also aligned beautifully with Solvay's sustainability commitments in other fields such as water withdrawals or the circular economy, for example. So it was a clear win-win.