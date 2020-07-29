Solvay : first half year 2020 results

July 29, 2020 at 7 a.m Solvay 2020 first half results Record cash generation and cost reductions help to weather the storm Highlights Strong ​ Free ​ Cash Flow to ​ shareholders from continuing operations of €435 million in the first half, up significantly versus €33 million in the first half 2019, with Q2 contributing €233 million. The increase was predominantly driven by disciplined working capital management.

in the first half 2020 was €345 million and in Q2 was €109 million. As indicated on June 24, 2020, a non ​ -cash impairment ​ totaling €1.46 billion was taken in the second quarter, mostly related to the goodwill of the Composites business. % % % % Q2 2020 Q2 2019 yoy organic Underlying, (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 yoy organic 2,175 2,654 -18.0% -17.1% Net sales 4,649 5,225 -11.0% -10.8% 439 624 -29.5% -28.5% EBITDA 1,008 1,195 -15.6% -15.3% 20.2% 23.5% -3.3pp - EBITDA margin 21.7% 22.9% -1.2pp - 233 123 +89.8% - FCF to shareholders from 435 33 n.m. - continuing operations 49.1% 28.2% +20.9pp - FCF conversion ratio (LTM) - - - - CEO Quote "I am very proud of how Solvay employees are weathering the storm by staying safe and managing what is within our control exceptionally well," explained CEO Ilham Kadri. "Our steadfast focus on customers, cost and cash resulted in strong delivery of €170 million in cost reduction and record free cash flow generation of €​ 435​ million in the first half of 2020. Our leadership positions in major markets and the breadth of our technologies and innovation enabled us to capture new business while protecting margins. We will continue to adapt to the challenges in the months ahead as we resume selective investments for the return to growth in 2021." Outlook for 2020 In the context of continued macro uncertainty and limited visibility, Solvay expects market dynamics to remain challenging in Q3 before improving in Q4. Against that backdrop, the focus on cost will continue with an expectation of delivering around €300 million of savings in full year 2020 and free cash flow generation similar to 2019. Register to the webcast scheduled at 14:00 CEST here Link to financial report Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 1

Key figures Q2 Q2 % H1 H1 % Underlying, in € million 2020 2019 yoy 2020 2019 yoy Net sales 2,175 2,654 -18.0% 4,649 5,225 -11.0% EBITDA 439 624 -29.5% 1,008 1,195 -15.6% EBITDA margin 20.2% 23.5% -3.3pp 21.7% 22.9% -1.2pp EBIT 202 425 -52.4% 573 801 -28.4% Net financial charges (64) (79) +18.6% (133) (167) +20.3% Income tax expenses (22) (98) +77.2% (99) (170) +42.0% Tax rate 23.8% 28.3% -4.5pp Profit / (loss) attributable to Solvay shareholders 109 318 -65.7% 345 608 -43.2% Basic EPS from continuing operations (in €) 1.06 2.30 -54.0% 3.14 4.30 -27.1% Capex in continuing operations (132) (177) +25.4% (295) (356) +17.0% FCF to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations 233 123 +89.8% 435 33 n.m. FCF to Solvay shareholders (total) 234 224 +4.6% 431 191 n.m. FCF conversion ratio (LTM) 49.1% 28.2% +20.9pp Net financial debt (4,629) (4,629) Group performance Net sales were down 11.0% in the first half due to lower demand which began in the second quarter. Sales were down 18.0% in the second quarter including modest changes in scope and forex, or down 17.1% organically due to lower volumes mainly related to demand declines in oil and gas, aerospace, auto and construction sectors, partly offset by growth in healthcare, home and personal care, and agro/food. Pricing was modestly higher across the group. Underlying EBITDA declined 15.6% in the first half and EBITDA margin remained relatively resilient at 21.7% thanks to the acceleration and delivery of cost measures. The underlying EBITDA was down 29.5% or 28.5% organically in Q2 as a result of the lower sales volumes. Fixed cost reduction and price offset half of the volume decline thanks to swift actions taken amid the challenging economic backdrop. Free cash flow to​ shareholders from continuing operations totalled a record €435 million in the first half of 2020 versus €33 million in the first half 2019, a strong indication of the priority to generate and preserve cash in the context of a challenging environment. Previously, a €65 million one-off tax deduction was booked in Q1 associated with the use of the proceeds of the polyamide divestment. In the second quarter, free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations rose strongly again to reach €233 million versus €123 million in Q2 2019. The strong performance reflected continued discipline in working capital management, reduced cash taxes & pension cash costs and to a lesser extent reduced capital expenditures. Underlying net financial debt was​ stable compared to the end of March 2020 at €​(4​ ​.7​ ​) billion at the end of June 2020, and decreased significantly by €757 million versus year end 2019, mainly due to the closing of the polyamide sale in Q1 2020. Provisions are​ down by €370 million in the first half to €(3.3) billion as a result of €460 million voluntary pension contributions made in the first quarter of 2020 partially offset by remeasurements related to the reduction in discount rates. Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 2

Performance by segments Net sales bridges (in € million) H1 2019 Scope Forex Volume Price H1 2020 Yoy % Organic % Materials 1,634 - +17 -189 +8 1,470 -10.0% -11.0% Chemicals 1,667 +23 -52 -204 +24 1,458 -12.5% -11.0% Solutions 1,921 - -3 -206 +5 1,717 -10.6% -10.5% Corporate 3 - - - - 3 +4.9% +1.2% Solvay 5,225 +23 -37 -599 +37 4,649 -11.0% -10.8% (in € million) Q2 2019 Scope Forex Volume Price Q2 2020 Yoy % Organic % Materials 833 - +6 -162 +5 681 -18.2% -18.8% Chemicals 836 14 -38 -165 +12 658 -21.3% -18.9% Solutions 984 - -10 -147 +7 834 -15.3% -14.4% Corporate 1 - - +1 - 2 +62.9% +55.4% Solvay 2,654 14 -43 -474 +24 2,175 -18.0% -17.1% Materials First half 2020 sales were down 10.0% (11.0% organically) as a result of volume declines that began in the second quarter. First half EBITDA was down 15.4% (-16.4% organically) as the supportive cost actions mitigated part of the volume decline, protecting the segment's 27.1% margins. Second quarter net sales were down 18.2% in the segment, including forex, and down 18.8% organically due to significantly lower volumes, mainly related to aerospace and auto. Specialty Polymers sales were down 9.3% in the second quarter, as growth in healthcare and electronics partly offset the demand decline in auto and construction markets. Sales to auto were down approximately 26% versus Q2 2019 yet outperformed the broader market thanks to greater penetration of Solvay's technologies. Composite Materials sales were down 32.2% in the second quarter given the significant drop in commercial aircraft production rates, while sales​ to military aircraft were resilient. The business has fast-tracked its restructuring plans to realize savings ahead of its prior schedule. As a result, second quarter EBITDA for the segment decreased 27.5% (27.9% organically) driven by volumes. This was mitigated by rapidly adapting production levels to changing demand and sustaining prices, leading to an EBITDA margin of 25.0%. Chemicals First half 2020 sales in the segment were down 12.5% (11.0% organically) versus first half 2019 due primarily to volume declines, offset partly by price. First half 2020 EBITDA was down 14.0% (-12.3% organically), as cost mitigation measures and price actions supported much of the volume shortfall and preserved 27.8% EBITDA margins amid a challenging economic backdrop. Second quarter net sales were down 21.3% in the segment including forex, and down 18.9% organically due to lower volumes across all businesses, offset slightly by higher prices. In Soda Ash, sales were down 16.6% as demand for flat and container glass applications impacted volumes, while pricing was relatively stable. Peroxides sales were down by 12.6% in the quarter mainly related to lower demand in construction, auto, and pulp markets, which was partially offset by growth in disinfection and home care markets. Steep volume reductions were partly offset by positive pricing. Coatis sales were down 30.3% due to volume reduction and currency devaluation, while Silica sales were down 40.9% due to the significant volume declines in the auto market. Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 3

Second quarter EBITDA in the segment declined 32.0% (29.6% organically) as a result of the lower volumes. Fixed cost reductions mitigated some of the impact, leading to 25.3% EBITDA margins in the quarter. Solutions First half sales in the segment were down 10.6% (10.5% organically) due to the Q2 volume declines and first half EBITDA was down 16.8% (-16.4% organically) reflecting the supportive cost measures and resulting in an EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Second quarter net sales were down 15.3% including forex, and down 14.4% organically. Sales in Novecare were down 16.1%, as growth in home and personal care and agro was able to offset a significant part of the oil & gas decline, while coatings was relatively resilient. Technology Solutions sales were down 17.8% due to lower demand in mining, while Special Chem sales dropped by 25.0% related to volume declines in automotive and other industrial applications, whereas electronics was resilient. Aroma Performance grew sales by 14.7%, outperforming the general industry, mainly attributable to higher volumes for Natural vanillin as a result of strong demand in the food industry. Second quarter EBITDA in the segment was down 27.6% (26.3% organically) reflecting the lower volumes. Cost control actions combined with pricing initiatives helped maintain an EBITDA margin of 16.0% in Q2. Key segment figures Underlying (in € million) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % yoy H1 2020 H1 2019 % yoy Net sales 2,175 2,654 -18.0% 4,649 5,225 -11.0% Materials 681 833 -18.2% 1,470 1,634 -10.0% Specialty Polymers 462 509 -9.3% 942 989 -4.7% Composite Materials 220 324 -32.3% 528 645 -18.2% Chemicals 658 836 -21.3% 1,458 1,667 -12.5% Soda Ash & Derivatives 350 419 -16.6% 740 827 -10.5% Peroxides 150 171 -12.6% 321 343 -6.4% Coatis 92 133 -30.3% 220 271 -19.0% Silica 67 113 -40.9% 177 226 -21.3% Solutions 834 984 -15.3% 1,717 1,921 -10.6% Novecare 399 476 -16.1% 820 953 -13.9% Special Chem 174 232 -25.0% 380 442 -14.1% Technology Solutions 141 172 -17.8% 281 316 -10.7% Aroma Performance 119 104 +14.7% 235 210 +11.8% Corporate 2 1 +62.9% 3 3 +4.9% EBITDA 439 624 -29.5% 1,008 1,195 -15.6% Materials 170 235 -27.5% 398 471 -15.4% Chemicals 167 245 -32.0% 405 472 -14.0% Solutions 133 184 -27.6% 287 345 -16.8% Corporate (31) (40) +23.4% (83) (92) +10.6% EBITDA margin 20.2% 23.5% -3.3pp 21.7% 22.9% -1.2pp Materials 25.0% 28.2% -3.2pp 27.1% 28.8% -1.7pp Chemicals 25.3% 29.3% -4.0pp 27.8% 28.3% -0.5pp Solutions 16.0% 18.7% -2.7pp 16.7% 17.9% -1.2pp Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 4

Key IFRS figures As announced on June 24, 2020, a non-cash impairment charge of €1.46 billion was recorded in Q2 2020. As a result, the underlying profit/(loss) attributable to Solvay shareholders was €109 million, whereas it totaled €(1,540) million on an IFRS basis. Further details are available in the financial report. H1 key figures IFRS Underlying (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 % yoy H1 2020 H1 2019 % yoy Net sales 4,649 5,225 -11.0% 4,649 5,225 -11.0% EBITDA 883 1,115 -20.8% 1,008 1,195 -15.6% EBITDA margin 21.7% 22.9% -1.2pp EBIT (1,114) 607 n.m. 573 801 -28.4% Net financial charges (72) (114) +36.2% (133) (167) +20.3% Income tax expenses (203) (127) -59.4% (99) (170) +42.0% Tax rate 23.8% 28.3% -4.5pp Profit / (loss) attributable to Solvay shareholders (1,290) 497 n.m. 345 608 -43.2% Basic EPS, from continuing operations (in €) (13.64) 3.36 n.m. 3.14 4.30 -27.1% Capex in continuing operations (295) (356) +17.0% FCF to Solvay shareholders, continuing operations 435 33 n.m. FCF to Solvay shareholders 431 191 n.m. Net financial debt (4,629) Q2 key figures IFRS Underlying (in € million) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % yoy Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % yoy Net sales 2,175 2,654 -18.0% 2,175 2,654 -18.0% EBITDA 398 586 -32.0% 439 624 -29.5% EBITDA margin 20.2% 23.5% -3.3pp EBIT (1,347) 328 n.m. 202 425 -52.4% Net financial charges (45) (60) +24.3% (64) (79) +18.6% Income tax expenses (155) (75) n.m. (22) (98) +77.2% Profit / (loss) attributable to Solvay shareholders (1,540) 269 n.m. 109 318 -65.7% Basic EPS, from continuing operations (in €) (15.08) 1.78 n.m. 1.06 2.30 -54.0% Capex in continuing operations (132) (177) +25.4% FCF to Solvay shareholders, continuing operations 233 123 +89.8% FCF to Solvay shareholders 234 224 +4.6% FCF conversion ratio (LTM) 49.1% 28.2% +20.9pp Net financial debt (4,629) Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 5

Supplemental information: bridges

Glossary EPS is​ earnings per share. Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders is​ the free cash flow after payment of net interests, coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds and dividends to non-controlling interests. This represents the cash flow available to Solvay shareholders, to pay their dividend and/or to reduce the net financial debt. Free cash flow conversion ratio is calculated as the ratio between the free cash flow to Solvay shareholders of the last rolling 12 months (before netting of dividends paid to non-controlling interest) and the underlying EBITDA of the last rolling 12 months. Organic growth excludes​ forex (foreign exchange conversion) and scope effects related to small M&A not leading to restatements. Underlying figures adjust​ IFRS figures for the non-cash Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) accounting impacts related to acquisitions, for the coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds classified as equity under IFRS but treated as debt in the underlying statements, and for other elements to generate a measure that avoids distortion and facilitates the appreciation of performance and comparability of results over time. Underlying net financial charges include the coupons on perpetual hybrid bonds (accounted as dividends under IFRS, and thereby excluded from the income statement), as well as the financial charges and realized foreign exchange losses from the RusVinyl joint venture (part of earnings from associates under IFRS, and thereby included in the IFRS EBITDA). Underlying net financial debt includes the perpetual hybrid bonds, accounted for as equity under IFRS. Solvay first half year 2020 results - July 29, 2020 7

