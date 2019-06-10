Somero Enterprises : AGM Statement

10 June 2019

Somero Enterprises Inc.

('Somero' or the 'Company')

AGM Statement

Somero Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting will be held tomorrow, 11 June 2019, at its global headquarters located at 14530 Global Parkway, Fort Myers, Florida 33913 U.S.A. at 9 a.m. local time via webcast. Participation is encouraged by registering online at https://services.choruscall.com/links/som190611ITbf9qk8.html. This link can also be found on our website at https://investors.somero.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Somero Enterprises, Inc.www.somero.com

Jack Cooney, CEO

John Yuncza, CFO

Howard Hohmann, EVP Sales

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Broker)

Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Carl Holmes (Corporate Finance)

Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)

Alma PR (Financial PR Advisor)somero@almapr.co.uk

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett +44 (0)20 3405 0205

Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin