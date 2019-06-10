Log in
SOMERO ENTERPRISES, INC.

SOMERO ENTERPRISES, INC.

(SOM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 10:57:47 am
283.05 GBp   +2.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Somero Enterprises : AGM Statement

06/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

10 June 2019

Somero Enterprises Inc.

('Somero' or the 'Company')

AGM Statement

Somero Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting will be held tomorrow, 11 June 2019, at its global headquarters located at 14530 Global Parkway, Fort Myers, Florida 33913 U.S.A. at 9 a.m. local time via webcast. Participation is encouraged by registering online at https://services.choruscall.com/links/som190611ITbf9qk8.html. This link can also be found on our website at https://investors.somero.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Somero Enterprises, Inc.www.somero.com

Jack Cooney, CEO

John Yuncza, CFO

Howard Hohmann, EVP Sales

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Broker)

Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Carl Holmes (Corporate Finance)

Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)

Alma PR (Financial PR Advisor)somero@almapr.co.uk

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett +44 (0)20 3405 0205

Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

Disclaimer

Somero Enterprise Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:12:02 UTC
