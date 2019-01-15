Somero Enterprises : Supports Growth Strategy with Acquisition to Start off 2019

Somero® is pleased to announce the acquisition of the
business assets of Line Dragon®, LLC (“Line Dragon”), a
Pennsylvania based provider of concrete placing and hose dragging
equipment to the concrete industry.
The acquisition offers a unique opportunity to add to Somero’s broad
portfolio of differentiated products. Line Dragon complements Somero’s
SP-16 Concrete Line Placing & Pulling system, with the combined offering
introducing innovative features to customers and expanding Somero’s
customer relationships in this market segment.
About this Acquisition
Jack Cooney, President and CEO of Somero said:
"The opportunistic Line Dragon acquisition is a great fit for Somero to
expand our product offering and further extend our customer reach. Line
Dragon has grown a great business and developed strong brand equity as a
provider of concrete placing and hose dragging equipment to the concrete
industry. We are excited to add Line Dragon to the Somero family of
products and believe, in combination with Somero’s impressive
capabilities, we are positioned well for continued growth and innovation
of this product line."
Daniel Stolzfus, Owner Line Dragon, LLC said:
"Decades of hands-on experience in the concrete pumping industry drove
the development of Line Dragon equipment, and I am confident that the
combination of our innovative technology with Somero’s creates a strong
offering to customers. Somero has the history, industry expertise and
world-class capabilities to make the most of the significant
opportunities in our market, continue to innovate and make customers
businesses better, safer and more profitable."
About Somero:
Somero Enterprises, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of technologically
advanced concrete placing equipment and associated machinery. Somero
Enterprises was founded in 1985 and has grown and prospered by
delivering superior products to the global market. Our products are
marketed and sold globally in over 90 countries through a direct
sales force, sales representatives and dealers. For more information,
please visit Somero.com.
