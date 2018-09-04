Somfy : 2018 Half-year results and full-year outlook

Current operating result stood at €104.0 million over the first half-year, down 2.3% on a comparable consolidation method and represented 17.7% of sales.

This decline was mainly due to a stronger euro in the face of major currencies.

Based on a comparable consolidation method and on a like-for-like basis, current operating result totalled €112.6 million, an increase of 5.7%, and stood at 18.8% of sales.

The change recorded reflects an increase in gross margin, resulting both from the stabilisation of selling prices and the offsetting of increases in the price of raw materials via productivity gains. It also reflects higher operating costs due to stepped-up strategic investments (intensification of the digitalisation process, strengthening of research and distribution teams, etc.).

Net profit remained stable at €83.2 million, and was largely unaffected by the change in Dooya's treatment. It takes into account non-recurring operational and financial items of no material value, a small positive contribution from activities treated according to IFRS 5 (Dooya) and a knock-on increase in the tax rate as a result of the one-off nature of the tax reliefs recorded last year.