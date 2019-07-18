Somfy : Sales for the first half of 2019

Group sales totalled €615.1 million for the first six months of the financial year, an increase of 4.9% in real terms and 4.7% on a like-for-like basis, including 4.3% and 5.1% during the first and second quarters, respectively. It is in line with the trend seen in previous half-years and reflects the continued mixed fortunes of the different geographic regions [1].

Significant growth was recorded in Northern Europe (up 15.8%) and Central & Eastern Europe (up 15.7%), reflecting the increasing momentum of new industrialised countries such as Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as the strength of historical territories such as Benelux, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, a result of the healthy trajectory of local markets and the successful launch of new products in recent months.

Significant growth was also recorded in Germany (up 6.1%), continuing the recovery seen at the end of last year, as well as in Central & South America (up 5.0%), Asia-Pacific (up 3.5%) and China (up 10.5%).

In contrast, there were variable performances in France (up 2.3%), following the change in fiscal measures relating to the energy transition, North America (up 1.0%), as a result of unfavourable base effects and adverse weather conditions, Southern Europe (up 0.6%), due to the weaker Italian economy, and in Africa & Middle East (down 12.4%), as a result of the instability of several countries in the region and unavoidably more restrictive sales terms.

Sales [2] of the equity-accounted Dooya totalled €87.4 million over the half-year, an increase of 10.0% in real terms and 9.4% on a like-for-like basis. This reflects significant growth both in China (up 9.3%) and the rest of the world (up 9.5%).

[1] The figures included in brackets after the geographic regions refer to like-for-like variations. They are calculated based on customer location.

[2] The sales figures provided refer to the sales amounts generated with customers outside the Group.