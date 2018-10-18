Log in
Somfy : Sales for the first nine months of 2018

10/18/2018

Group sales totalled €859.2 million for the first nine months of the financial year, an increase of 3.0% based on restated data (excluding Dooya), including 2.7% over the first six months and 3.5% over the third quarter, and of 5.1% on a like-for-like basis1, including 5.2% over the first six months and 4.9% over the third quarter.

The increase follows two years of strong growth2 and took place against a less favourable backdrop in various territories, notably in Africa and the Middle East (down 0.2% on a like-for-like basis) due to the instability of the economic and political environments, in North America (up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis) due to the logistics restructuring of the main commercial partner in the United States, and in China (down 5.4% on a like-for-like basis).

All the other regions3, namely Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), France, Southern Europe and Germany, ended the period on a positive or even distinctly positive note (up 12.2%, 10.4%, 8.1%, 7.8%, 6.1%, 4.2% and 2.6% respectively on a like-for-like basis).

These results reflect both the strong performance of historical markets, such as Benelux, France and the United Kingdom, and the momentum of new markets, like Poland and the Czech Republic.

Another notable feature was the easing of the currency impact as the quarters went on, although it remained negative (€3.9 million impact on sales over the last three months compared with €14.5 million for the first six months of the financial year).

1 The change in restated data corresponds to the variation at constant consolidation method, and the change in like-for-like data corresponds to the variation at constant consolidation method, consolidation scope and exchange rates.

2 The growth in Group sales (excluding Dooya) was 9.2% on a like-for-like basis over 2017, including 8.4% over the first quarter, 8.0% over the second, 10.3% over the third and 10.3% over the fourth quarter.

3 Africa & the Middle East, Germany, Central & South America, North America, Asia-Pacific, China, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, and France are the geographic regions used to analyse and monitor sales. Their respective sales are calculated based on customer location and therefore the destination of the sales.

Disclaimer

Somfy SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:42:02 UTC
