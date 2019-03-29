Somos Educacao : Material Fact - Resignation Wolfgang Stephan Schwerdtle

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 02.541.982/0001-54

NIRE 35.300.175.832

Companhia Aberta

MATERIAL FACT

SOMOS Educação S.A. (B3: SEDU3) - "SOMOS" or "Company" - in accordance with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") ("CVM Instruction 358"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the general market that, on the date hereof, Mr. Wolfgang Stephan Schwerdtle presented his resignation letter from the office of member of the Board of Directors, ceasing to be a Board Member of the Company as of this date. We inform that the resignation letter is filed in the Company's headquarters.

The Company has expressed its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Wolfgang for all his dedication and contribution, wishing him success in his future endeavours..

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Investor Relations Officer of

SOMOS Educação S.A.