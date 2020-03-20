Log in
SONA NANOTECH INC.

SONA NANOTECH INC.

(SONA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/19 03:59:59 pm
0.84 CAD   +20.00%
08:15aSONA NANOTECH : Obtains New OTC Trading Symbol
EQ
08:15aSona Nanotech Obtains New OTC Trading Symbol
NE
03/19RETRANSMISSION : Sona Achieves Significant Milestone in Covid-19 Test Development
EQ
Sona Nanotech Obtains New OTC Trading Symbol

03/20/2020 | 08:15am EDT

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTC Pink: SNANF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken to further develop the U.S. trading market for its common shares. As a first step, Sona recently applied for a new OTC trading symbol that will more accurately reflect the company's current name and business. At the market open today, the symbol was changed from "LMTCF" to "SNANF". Investors, brokers and other market participants should take note of this change.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Sona Nanotech Inc.
Rob Randall
Chief Financial Officer
(902) 442-7187

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53643


© Newsfilecorp 2020
