Sonae : SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding

ANNOUNCEMENT
Maia, April 5th 2019
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
NOTICE ON QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING
Sonae informs, as required by article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received, on April 5th 2019, a communication from Banco BPI,SA as shown in the following pages.
