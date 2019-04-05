Log in
04/05 11:30:00 am
0.941 EUR   -0.63%
07:58pSONAE : SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding
PU
04/01SONAE : SGPS, S.A. informs on IFRS 16 adoption in Sonae MC
PU
03/29SONAE : SGPS, SA informs on 2018 Annual Report
PU
Sonae : SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding

04/05/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

Maia, April 5th 2019

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

NOTICE ON QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING

Sonae informs, as required by article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received, on April 5th 2019, a communication from Banco BPI,SA as shown in the following pages.

The Representative for Market Relations

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at Sonae:

Head Office

PATRÍCIA VIEIRA PINTO

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Head of Investor Relations / Sonae

Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00

T. +351 220 104 724 // E. pavpinto@sonae.pt

Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170

Sociedade Aberta

www.sonae.pt

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 06 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 23:57:04 UTC
