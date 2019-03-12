Sonae : SGPS, SA informs about resignation of a member of the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee

Maia, 12th March 2019
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
Sonae hereby informs that Carlos Moreira da Silva has resigned his role as member of the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee by notice given to the Company on the last 8th of the March.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
