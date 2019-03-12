Log in
Sonae : SGPS, SA informs about resignation of a member of the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee

03/12/2019

Maia, 12th March 2019

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Sonae hereby informs that Carlos Moreira da Silva has resigned his role as member of the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee by notice given to the Company on the last 8th of the March.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00

Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170 Sociedade Aberta

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at Sonae:

PATRÍCIA VIEIRA PINTO

Head of Investor Relations / Sonae

T. +351 220 104 724 // E.pavpinto@sonae.ptwww.sonae.pt

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:52:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 873 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 255 M
Debt 2018 1 329 M
Yield 2018 4,20%
P/E ratio 2018 8,08
P/E ratio 2019 9,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 1 882 M
Chart SONAE
Duration : Period :
Sonae Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Páscoa Vieira Águas Chief Financial Officer
Christine Cross Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE16.17%2 119
WAL-MART STORES5.72%286 110
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC10.28%31 593
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 172
CARREFOUR16.00%15 366
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-77.23%14 204
