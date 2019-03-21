Sonae : SGPS - SA, informs on FY18 Consolidated Results

SONAE

FULL YEAR RESULTS'18

Highlights and CEO's message

• Sonae consolidated turnover reached €5,951 M at the end of 2018 with 8.1% growth when compared to 2017

• Sonae consolidated underlying EBITDA grew 8.4% y.o.y. to €372 M

• 4Q18 Sonae Sierra statutory P&L is fully consolidated into Sonae's accounts, including €39 M capital gain from the sale of assets

• The Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' AGM a 5.0% dividend increase to 4.41 euro cents per share, corresponding to a dividend yield of 5.4% and €88 M

"2018 was a successful year for Sonae, marked by significant growth, improved profitability and the conclusion of an important stage of our strategic development.

Consolidated turnover reached €6 bn (+8.1%), with a positive contribution of all business units, in particular Sonae MC (+7.0%) and Worten (+7.6%), both showing also strong LfL growth levels.

In terms of profitability, recurrent EBITDA increased by 12.2% to €425 M and EBITDA reached €483 M, corresponding to a growth of 26.7%. I would also like to highlight the performance of Sonae MC, which, in a challenging market environment, maintained its benchmark profitability levels.

The Group's net income exceeded €220 M, growing by 33.7%, with a particularly positive evolution of direct income which increased 58.3% versus 2017.

2018 was also marked by the endeavor to optimize the Group's organisational structure, with a special focus on strengthening management teams, ensuring competencies and complementarities that enable greater levels of autonomy, agility and inherent accountability, thus creating the conditions to better respond to the growing challenges of ever-changing competitive landscapes.

In terms of portfolio management, we began the year by concluding the merger between SportZone and JD Sprinter, which led to the creation of ISRG, a strong Iberian operator benefitting from important synergies and already delivering very positive results. Also of considerable importance was the additional investment in Sonae Sierra, enhancing the Group's international profile and creating the conditions to accelerate the implementation of our capital recycling strategy and take advantage of existing real estate value creation opportunities in an international context. Finally, we must highlight the continued strong investment, in both capital and skills, in our growth avenues, particularly in the areas of health and wellness, technology for retail and telecommunications, and new financial services.

This intense activity coincided with the last year of the current Board of Director's mandate of which I was part as Co -CEO and ensured that the transfer of responsibilities now taking place was made with increased comfort and confidence. I am certain that our company is prepared for the challenges ahead and I have the deepest conviction and sincere wishes that the new executive team led by Cláudia Azevedo will continue to enhance the success of this unique project that unites us all, which is Sonae."

Ângelo Paupério, Sonae Co-CEO

Sonae aggregated businesses overview

Million euros 2017 2018 y.o.y. 4Q17 4Q18 y.o.y. Turnover Sonae Retail (1) 5,658 6,229 10.1% 1,583 1,788 13.0% Sonae Sierra (2) 222 222 0.0% 61 63 3.6% NOS (2) 1,559 1,576 1.1% 399 409 2.5% Sonae IM 126 155 22.7% 31 43 36.8% Sonae FS (3) 79 90 14.7% 23 26 14.3% Underlying EBITDA Sonae Retail (1) 357 387 8.6% 118 141 19.8% Sonae Sierra (2) 106 109 2.6% 29 30 3.7% NOS (2) 575 592 2.8% 127 130 2.7% Sonae IM 5 7 41.9% 2 2 1.4% Sonae FS (3) 10 15 41.5% 4 5 19.4%

(1) Sonae Retail figures: a) include Sonae MC, Sonae RP, Maxmat, Worten and Sonae S&F; b) include Sport Zone figures in 2017 and in 2018 Iberian Sports Retail Group figures following its creation in January 31st

2018; and c) exclude discountinued operations, namely Berg, from Sonae S&F;

(2) Aggregated turnover and Underlying EBITDA equals 100% of the figures reported by NOS and Sonae Sierra;

(3) Includes 100% turnover and underlying EBITDA of MDS.

Sonae consolidated results

Million euros 2017(1) 2018(1) y.o.y. 4Q17(1) 4Q18(1) y.o.y. Turnover 5,506 5,951 8.1% 1,546 1,714 10.9% Underlying EBITDA 343 372 8.4% 118 139 17.6% margin 6.2% 6.3% 0.0 p.p. 7.6% 8.1% 0.5 p.p. Equity method results (2) 35 53 49.8% -1 6 - Non-recurrent items 2 58 - -1 68 - EBITDA 381 483 26.7% 116 213 84.0% margin 6.9% 8.1% 1.2 p.p. 7.5% 12.4% 4.9 p.p. D&A (3) -201 -225 -11.8% -58 -69 -18.6% EBIT 180 258 43.4% 57 144 - Net financial results -34 -36 -6.2% -7 -10 -53.9% EBT 146 222 51.8% 51 134 - Taxes -15 -14 6.5% -21 -19 8.2% Direct results (4) 132 209 58.3% 30 115 - Indirect results 42 46 8.3% 5 6 17.4% Net income 174 255 46.1% 35 121 - Non-controlling interests -8 -33 - -3 -25 - Net income group share 166 222 33.7% 33 96 -

(1) Restated figures due to: a) the creation of Iberian Sports Retail Group in January 31st 2018, Sport Zone was registered as discontinued operation and from February onwards ISRG started to be consolidated through the Equity Method; b) the sale of 1,773 shares from MDS SGPS to IPLF Holding, MDS started to be consolidated through the Equity Method and was included under Sonae FS, in June 2017 (up to June 2017, MDS is registered as a discontinued operation); c) the discontinued operations namely Berg from Sonae S&F.

(2) Equity method results: includes direct income related to investments consolidated by the equity method (mainly Sonae Sierra and NOS/Zopt) and discountinued operations results;

(3) Depreciations & amortisations including provisions & impairments;

(4) Direct results before non-controlling interests.

In 2018, the aggregated figures from Sonae businesses continued to show a strong performance globally both in terms of turnover and underlying EBITDA. The evolution of each business is explained in detail in the following pages.

From a statutory point of view, Sonae consolidated P&L figures include 4Q18 Sonae Sierra statutory accounts1) (full consolidation), following Sonae's shareholding increase from 50% to 70% at the end of 3Q18. Up to the end of 9M18, Sonae Sierra was considered through the equity method in the P&L of Sonae.

Sonae turnover increased by 8.1% y.o.y reaching €6.0 bn. This top line performance benefitted from positive contributions of Sonae's retail businesses, not only from the impact of solid LfL sales performances but also from the expansion of the store network. On a pro-forma basis, and excluding Sonae Sierra's total turnover (€44 M) from 4Q18 figures, Sonae consolidated turnover would have grown by 7.3% y.o.y..

Similar to top line growth, Sonae underlying EBITDA grew 8.4% y.o.y. to €372 M and consequently margin was flat y.o.y. at 6.3%. On a pro-forma basis, excluding Sonae Sierra's underlying EBITDA of €11 M, consolidated underlying EBITDA would have increased 5.2% y.o.y., corresponding to a 6.1% margin.

Sonae EBITDA had a more significant increase, +€102 M to €483 M, mainly fuelled by capital gains from both Sonae Sierra's sale of assets (+€39 M) and Sonae RP's sale and leaseback transactions (+€37 M), and the positive impact of the JV with JD/Sprinter (ISRG) when compared to SportZone's last year figures (+€12 M, registered under equity method results). This EBITDA performance was the main reason for the Direct result increase of 58% to €209 M, +€77 M when compared to 2017 and consequently Net income group share surpassed €220 M.

The impact of the transition from Equity Method to full consolidation of Sonae Sierra accounts has now been updated to include the recycling of results from currency translation reserves (from equity to results). This has a negative non-cash impact of €74 M registered in Indirect Results and has no impact on previously reported shareholders' funds.

1) Please see additional information on page 13

Sonae Net debt stood at €1,317 M at the end of 2018, y.o.y. influenced by the 20% stake acquisition in Sonae Sierra, both 41.8% due to the €256 M cash-out and to the consolidation of the 54.0% company's net debt (€115 M), as already reported in 9M18 23.6% results announcement.

(1) Financial net debt + net shareholder loans. Sonae pro-forma net debt (€M) 2017 Net Debt w/o Sierra and RetailSonae Sierra Net Debt 2018 Retail Net Debt Cash for 20% Sonae Sierra Gearing On a pro-forma basis, including the full consolidation of Sonae Sierra's net debt as of the end of 2017, net debt decreased by €223 M y.o.y. to €1,061 M (-17.4%). Sonae's average gearing at book value decreased to 0.5x in 4Q18 compared to 0.6x in 4Q17, due to the group's reinforced capital structure which is now composed of 71% equity (already with Sonae Sierra's balance sheet fully consolidated since 3Q18), a 5.0 p.p. increase when compared to last year. On the contrary, average gearing at market value slightly increased up to 0.7x in 4Q18 vs 0.6x in 4Q17, mainly due to the share price performance in the period. Excluding Sonae Sierra, Sonae was able to maintain a low average cost of debt of around 1%. Since the end of 2018, Sonae has already refinanced €200 M in long term facilities, which enables Sonae to secure a comfortable average maturity profile of around 4 years. Sonae Capex Million euros 2018 % of Turnover Capex Sonae Retail Sonae MC Worten Sonae Sports & Fashion Sonae RP Maxmat Sonae IM Sonae FS Sonae Sierra Acquisition of 20% Sonae Sierra 2017 316 273 164 45 21 41 19 2 - - 1 702 11.8% 311 5.4% 181 4.4% 45 4.1% 29 8.0% 52 55.3% 3 4.0% 45 28.9% 1 4.0% n.a. n.a. Total Capex in 2018 amounted to €702 M, which includes the €256 M cash out related with the 20% stake acquisition in Sonae Sierra, the consolidation of capex from Sonae Sierra in the 4Q as well as capex related with both maintenance and expansion of the different retail businesses. ]



CSonae MC

Turnover and underlying EBITDA margin evolution (€M; %)

+ 7.0%

4,158

3,884 LfL +2.8% 5.5% 5.5%

In the favourable macroeconomic backdrop of 2018, and despite the strong competitive environment, Sonae MC was again able to deliver a top line growth of 7.0% y.o.y., the highest annual increase over the last decade and surpassing €4 bn in sales. This performance was supported by a LfL sales growth of 2.8% in the FY18, significantly above the inflation for the same period (0.7%) as well as by the network store expansion. It is also worth highlighting the fast-developing e-commerce platform with double-digit growth figures during 2018 driven by both additional customers and higher average tickets.

2017

2018

Total store network ended the year with 1,085 stores (including franchisees) implying 122 news stores, which included 3 Continente Modelo and 13 Continente Bom Dia own stores (sales area increased by approximately 36k sqm). Since the beginning of 2019, Sonae MC has already opened additional 3 Continente Bom Dia and 1 Continente Modelo.

Regarding the 4Q18, and despite the tough comparable of 4Q17 (LfL 3.2%), Sonae MC was able to reach a LfL sales growth of 3.6%, fuelled by positive figures in all formats, especially in the proximity segment (Continente Bom Dia stores) and clearly above food inflation in the period (0.3%).

Underlying EBITDA improved €15 M to €228 M in 2018 and €5 M in the 4Q18, while margins remained stable in both periods, at 5.5% and 6.3%, respectively. In the most important quarter of the year, which includes the Christmas season, Sonae MC proved once again its solid profile and value proposition and was able to reinforce its market leadership. This positive overall performance reflects a sound top line delivery coupled with cost discipline, despite the persistently demanding environment and the ongoing investments in the expansion program.

The Health & Wellness segment remained one of the main areas of growth and, already in January 2019, the acquisition of a 60% stake in the Spanish para-pharmacy and perfumery retailer Arenal was concluded.