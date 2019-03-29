Sonae : SGPS, SA informs on estimated impacts of IFRS 16
03/29/2019 | 02:26am EDT
Sonae SGPS hereby informs about the estimated impacts of IFRS 16, the new financial reporting standard on accounting for leases.
IFRS 16 seeks to align the leased assets more closely to owned assets. It defines the principles for the recognition, measurement and presentation of leases, replacing 'IAS 17 - Locations' and its interpretive guidelines. IFRS 16 distinguishes leases and service contracts, taking into account whether an identified asset is controlled by the company. Distinctions of operating leases (off-balance sheet) and finance leases (included in the balance sheet) are eliminated at the level of the lessee and are replaced by a model in which an asset is identified with a right of use and a corresponding liability for all lease contracts, except for short-term (up to 12 months) and low value contracts. The "right of use" is initially measured at cost and subsequently at the net cost of depreciation and impairment, adjusted by the remeasurement of the lease liability. The lease liability is initially measured based on the present value of the lease liabilities to date. Subsequently, the lease liability is adjusted by the financial update of said amount, as well as the possible modifications of the lease contracts.
Sonae decided to apply IFRS 16 in accordance with the full retrospective approach as it enables a more comprehensive and transparent reporting by allowing comparison with the previous periods, since the financial statements for 2018 can be restated. The application of the full retrospective approach shows the reported figures as if this standard had been applied since the beginning of each lease contract. During 2017 and 2018, about 3,900 lease contracts were analysed, of which approximately 1,800 are related to real estate.
IFRS 16 will be effective for all accounting periods starting from 1 January 2019 onwards, and Sonae's first results under this new standard will be 1Q19, which will be released on May 15th.
The application of this new standard will have no economic or cash impact on Sonae and, in particular, will not affect the company's financing capacity and funding costs.
The headline estimated impacts of applying IFRS 16 to Sonae's 2018 full-year financials are summarised as follows1:
•Turnoverand cash flow are unaffected
•Underlying EBITDA is positively impacted by €138 M reaching €510 M, with a margin of 8.6%, due to the exclusion of rents considered under the new standard
•Earnings before taxes are negatively impacted by €18 M reaching €202 M, due to higher depreciations (€90 M) and financial costs (€68 M), which more than offset the excluded rents, because most of Sonae's lease portfolio is still at relatively early contract stages and this will revert in the following years
•Total assets increase by the "right of use" of €970 M
•Shareholders' funds have a negative impact of €90 M
•Liabilities increase by the value of the lease liability of approximately €1,060 M, which implies a multiple on rents of 7.7x
For further details, please see the annexes to Sonae consolidated accounts released today to the market.
1These impacts are unaudited and do not consider equity method consolidated company effects, namely NOS and ISRG.
Group's P&L and Balance Sheet2
P&L
2018
IFRS 16
2018
Million euros
as reported
impact
restated
comments
Turnover
5,951
-
5,951
No change
Underlying EBITDA
372
138
510
Rents excluded
margin
6.3%
-
8.6%
Equity method results
53
-
53
No change
Non-recurrent items
58
-
58
No change
EBITDA
483
138
621
margin
8.1%
-
10.4%
Depreciations and Amortizations
-225
-90
-315
addedDepreciation charge
EBIT
258
48
306
Net financial results
-36
-68
-104
Lease interest added
Earnings before taxes
222
-20
202
Balance sheet
2018
IFRS 16
2018
Million euros
as reported
impact
restated
comments
Net fixed assets and financial investments
5,827
970
6,797
"Right of use" added
Working capital
-1,222
-
-1,222
No change
Invested capital
4,605
970
5,575
Shareholders' funds
3,289
-90
3,199
Equity reduced
Net debt
1,317
-
1,317
No change
Lease liabilities
-
1,060
1,060
"Lease liability" added
Sources of financing
4,605
970
5,575
2These impacts are unaudited and do not consider equity method consolidated company effects, namely NOS and ISRG.
Glossary
EBIT
Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) - net financial results.
Total net debt + Lease Liabilities + total shareholders' funds.
Lease Liability
Net present value of payments to use the asset
Net debt
Bonds + bank loans + other loans + financial leases + shareholder loans - cash, bank deposits, current
investments, and other long-term financial applications.
Right of use
Lease liability at the beginning of the lease adjusted for, initial direct costs, advance rent payments and
possible lease discounts
Underlying EBITDA
Recurrent EBITDA from the businesses consolidated using the full consolidation method.
Underlying EBITDA
Underlying EBITDA / turnover.
margin
