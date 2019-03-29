Log in
Sonae : SGPS, SA informs on estimated impacts of IFRS 16

0
03/29/2019 | 02:26am EDT

SONAE

Introducing

IFRS 16

Sonae: Introducing IFRS 16

Sonae SGPS hereby informs about the estimated impacts of IFRS 16, the new financial reporting standard on accounting for leases.

IFRS 16 seeks to align the leased assets more closely to owned assets. It defines the principles for the recognition, measurement and presentation of leases, replacing 'IAS 17 - Locations' and its interpretive guidelines. IFRS 16 distinguishes leases and service contracts, taking into account whether an identified asset is controlled by the company. Distinctions of operating leases (off-balance sheet) and finance leases (included in the balance sheet) are eliminated at the level of the lessee and are replaced by a model in which an asset is identified with a right of use and a corresponding liability for all lease contracts, except for short-term (up to 12 months) and low value contracts. The "right of use" is initially measured at cost and subsequently at the net cost of depreciation and impairment, adjusted by the remeasurement of the lease liability. The lease liability is initially measured based on the present value of the lease liabilities to date. Subsequently, the lease liability is adjusted by the financial update of said amount, as well as the possible modifications of the lease contracts.

Sonae decided to apply IFRS 16 in accordance with the full retrospective approach as it enables a more comprehensive and transparent reporting by allowing comparison with the previous periods, since the financial statements for 2018 can be restated. The application of the full retrospective approach shows the reported figures as if this standard had been applied since the beginning of each lease contract. During 2017 and 2018, about 3,900 lease contracts were analysed, of which approximately 1,800 are related to real estate.

IFRS 16 will be effective for all accounting periods starting from 1 January 2019 onwards, and Sonae's first results under this new standard will be 1Q19, which will be released on May 15th.

The application of this new standard will have no economic or cash impact on Sonae and, in particular, will not affect the company's financing capacity and funding costs.

The headline estimated impacts of applying IFRS 16 to Sonae's 2018 full-year financials are summarised as follows1:

Turnover and cash flow are unaffected

Underlying EBITDA is positively impacted by €138 M reaching €510 M, with a margin of 8.6%, due to the exclusion of rents considered under the new standard

Earnings before taxes are negatively impacted by €18 M reaching €202 M, due to higher depreciations (€90 M) and financial costs (€68 M), which more than offset the excluded rents, because most of Sonae's lease portfolio is still at relatively early contract stages and this will revert in the following years

Total assets increase by the "right of use" of €970 M

Shareholders' funds have a negative impact of €90 M

Liabilities increase by the value of the lease liability of approximately €1,060 M, which implies a multiple on rents of 7.7x

For further details, please see the annexes to Sonae consolidated accounts released today to the market.

1These impacts are unaudited and do not consider equity method consolidated company effects, namely NOS and ISRG.

Sonae _ IFRS 16 | 02

28.03.2019

Sonae: Introducing IFRS 16

Group's P&L and Balance Sheet2

P&L

2018

IFRS 16

2018

Million euros

as reported

impact

restated

comments

Turnover

5,951

-

5,951

No change

Underlying EBITDA

372

138

510

Rents excluded

margin

6.3%

-

8.6%

Equity method results

53

-

53

No change

Non-recurrent items

58

-

58

No change

EBITDA

483

138

621

margin

8.1%

-

10.4%

Depreciations and Amortizations

-225

-90

-315

addedDepreciation charge

EBIT

258

48

306

Net financial results

-36

-68

-104

Lease interest added

Earnings before taxes

222

-20

202

Balance sheet

2018

IFRS 16

2018

Million euros

as reported

impact

restated

comments

Net fixed assets and financial investments

5,827

970

6,797

"Right of use" added

Working capital

-1,222

-

-1,222

No change

Invested capital

4,605

970

5,575

Shareholders' funds

3,289

-90

3,199

Equity reduced

Net debt

1,317

-

1,317

No change

Lease liabilities

-

1,060

1,060

"Lease liability" added

Sources of financing

4,605

970

5,575

2These impacts are unaudited and do not consider equity method consolidated company effects, namely NOS and ISRG.

Sonae _ IFRS 16 | 03

28.03.2019

Glossary

EBIT

Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) - net financial results.

EBITDA

Underlying EBITDA + equity method results + non-recurrent items.

EBITDA margin

EBITDA / turnover.

Invested capital

Total net debt + Lease Liabilities + total shareholders' funds.

Lease Liability

Net present value of payments to use the asset

Net debt

Bonds + bank loans + other loans + financial leases + shareholder loans - cash, bank deposits, current

investments, and other long-term financial applications.

Right of use

Lease liability at the beginning of the lease adjusted for, initial direct costs, advance rent payments and

possible lease discounts

Underlying EBITDA

Recurrent EBITDA from the businesses consolidated using the full consolidation method.

Underlying EBITDA

Underlying EBITDA / turnover.

margin

Sonae _ IFRS 16 | 04

28.03.2019

SAFE HARBOUR

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements, based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Forward-looking statements are statements that should not be regarded as historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in regulation, industry and economic conditions; and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions.

Although these statements reflect our current expectations, which we believe are reasonable, investors and analysts, and generally all recipients of this document, are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements.

SONAE is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange. Information may also be accessed on Reuters under the symbol SONP.IN and on Bloomberg under the symbol SON PL

Report available at Sonae's institutional website www.sonae.pt

Media and Investor Contacts

Patrícia Vieira Pinto

Head of Investor Relations

pavpinto@sonae.pt

Tel.: + 351 22 010 4794

Catarina Oliveira Fernandes

Head of Communications, Brand and Corporate Responsibility

catarina.fernandes@sonae.pt

Tel.: + 351 22 010 4775

Sonae Lugar do Espido Via Norte 4471-909 Maia Portugal Tel.: +351 22 948 7522

Sonae _ IFRS 16 | 05

28.03.2019

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:25:01 UTC
