Sonae : SGPS, SA informs on the announcement made by Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. related to the merger with Aliansce

ANNOUNCEMENT Maia, 6th June 2019 (Translation from the Portuguese original) Sonae SGPS hereby announces that Sonae Sierra Brasil has reached an agreement to merge with Aliansce Shopping Centers (announcement annexed). The transaction will create the largest shopping centre operator in Brazil, with 1.4 million sqm of managed GLA, through the combination of two complementary portfolios with a total of 40 shopping centres. The combined entity, led by a highly experienced management team, will be well positioned to capitalise on the attractive market fundamentals and expected synergies. This transaction is aligned with Sonae's active portfolio management strategy, reinforcing its leading position in the shopping centre industry and strengthening its international footprint. The Market Relations Representative, For further information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at Sonae: Head Office PATRÍCIA VIEIRA PINTO Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Head of Investor Relations / Sonae Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00 T. +351 220 104 724 // E. pavpinto@sonae.pt Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170 Sociedade Aberta www.sonae.pt

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A. ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A. CNPJ No. 05.878.397/0001-32 CNPJ No. 06.082.980/0001-03 Publicly-held company Publicly-held company MATERIAL FACT Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce") (B3: ALSC3) and Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Sonae Sierra") (B3: SSBR3), pursuant to the terms of CVM Ruling No. 358/02, as amended ("CVM Ruling 358"), of CVM Ruling No. 565/15, as amended ("CVM Ruling 565"), and continuing the material facts disclosed on July 4, 2018 and December 3, 2018, on March 21, 2019, and June 4, 2019, disclose to its shareholders and to the market in general what follows: 1. Business Combination of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra On this date, Aliansce and Sonae Sierra ("Companies") entered into a Merger Agreement ("Merger Agreement") by which the terms and conditions for the implementation of the business combination of the Companies were established, through the merger of Aliansce into Sonae Sierra, pursuant to the articles 223, 224, 225 and 227 of Law No. 6.404/76 ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and by which the controlling shareholders of Sonae Sierra, namely, Sierra Brazil 1 B.V. ("SB-1"), Sierra Investments Holdings B.V. ("Sierra"), Alexander Otto ("Otto"), Arosa Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft M.B.H. ("Arosa") and Cura Beteiligungsgesellschaft Brasilien M.B.H. ("Cura" and, together with Otto and Arosa, "OFO", and, together with SB 1 and Sierra, "Sonae Sierra's Controlling Shareholders") and the controlling shareholders of Aliansce, namely, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("Canada Pension Investment Board"), CPPIB Flamengo US LLC ("CPPIB Flamengo" and, together with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, "CPPIB"), Renato Feitosa Rique ("Renato"), Rique Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda. ("REP"), Fundo de Investimentos em Participações Bali Multiestratégia ("FIP Bali") and RFR Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ("RFR" and, together with Renato, REP and FIP Bali, "RR" and, together with CPPIB, "Aliansce's Controlling Shareholders") (Aliansce's Controlling Shareholders together with Sonae Sierra's Controlling Shareholders will be treated as "Companies' Controlling Shareholders") have committed to vote in favor of such merger, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Merger Agreement ("Merger" and "Transaction"). Concurrently, the managements of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra entered into, on this date, the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Aliansce by Sonae Sierra, subject to the terms set out in the Merger Agreement ("Protocol and Justification"). The execution, by the Companies, of the Merger Agreement and the Protocol and Justification was previously approved, also on this date, by the respective Boards of Directors of the Companies, which also approved the submission of the Merger to the deliberation of the respective shareholders of each Company. In addition, on this date, the Fiscal Council of Sonae Sierra decided in favor of the proposal of the Merger to be submitted to the deliberation of the shareholders of Sonae Sierra. JUR_SP - 33014127v18 - 2398017.419966

2. Main Terms of the Merger The main terms of the Merger and of the Merger Agreement are indicated below: Identification of the Companies Involved and Description of Activities . As indicated above, the Transaction shall involve Aliansce and Sonae Sierra. Both Companies operate in the shopping centers sector in Brazil and have as main activities the investment in shopping centers and the rendering of services in this segment, involving, among others, (i) management of malls, (ii) leasing of stores in malls, and (iii) planning and development of malls. Description and Purpose of the Transaction . The intended Transaction has as its purpose the combination of the businesses of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra, by means of the merger of Aliansce, at its book value, into Sonae Sierra, pursuant to the articles 223, 224, 225 and 227 of the Brazilian Corporation Law (being Sonae Sierra, after the consummation of the Merger, hereinafter referred to as "Combined Company"). Therefore, upon the consummation of the Transaction, Aliansce will be extinguished, pursuant to article 219, item II, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and the Combined Company will succeed Aliansce in all its rights and obligations. In addition, upon the consummation of the Merger, the shares issued by Aliansce will be canceled and new common shares will be issued by the Combined Company, traded in the listing segment Novo Mercado of B3, and will be assigned to the former shareholders of Aliansce, according to the Exchange Ratio indicated below. Main Benefits, Expenses and Risks of the Transaction . The Transaction shall bring benefits to both Companies. The Transaction aims to promote the combination of the businesses of the Companies with the purpose of creating a leading company in the shopping centers sector in Brazil. The Transaction represents a relevant commercial opportunity for the Companies, capable of bringing benefits to its businesses, shareholders and other stakeholders, as it has a strong strategic rationality due to the high complementarity of the businesses of the Companies, with a great potential for synergies and gains of efficiency, broad commercial and operational integration of the Companies and, in particular, allowing the strengthening of investments and of the quality of management services of shopping centers in Brazil, consequently bringing benefits to the shareholders of the Combined Company. Also, Sonae Sierra and Aliansce estimate synergies resulting from the implementation of the Merger in R$ 55 million to R$ 70 million per annum. The management of Aliansce estimates that the expenses of carrying out the Transaction for Aliansce shall be of, approximately, R$ 27,000,000.00, which include the expenses with valuations, legal counsel and other assistance to the implementation of the Merger, publications and other related expenses. JUR_SP - 33014127v18 - 2398017.419966

The management of Sonae Sierra estimates that the expenses of carrying out the Transaction for Sonae Sierra shall be of, approximately, R$ 32,000,000.00, which include the expenses with valuations, legal counsel and other assistance, publications and other related expenses. Also, it is estimated that Aliansce and Sonae Sierra may incur additional costs in the amount of approximately R$ 10,000,000.00 with the payment of taxes and other costs resulting from the transfer to the Combined Company of real estate due to the Merger. The Companies do not foresee significant risks arising from the consummation of the Transaction, and its success shall depend, mainly, on the ability of the Combined Company to accomplish growth opportunities and cost savings resulting from the combination of the businesses of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra. If these goals are not achieved successfully, the benefits expected from the Transaction may not be fully verified, or may take longer than expected to be verified. There are natural risks of price variation of the shares of the Combined Company after the closing of the Transaction, which is inherent to the capital market and incurred by all the shareholders of the Combined Company. Exchange Ratio . The exchange ratio for the merger ("Exchange Ratio") was agreed, so that, upon the consummation of the Merger, if it is approved, the shares issued by Aliansce will be canceled and new common shares issued by the Combined Company will be attributed to the former shareholders of Aliansce, provided that (i) the former shareholders of Aliansce shall own together 67.90% of the total and voting corporate capital of the Combined Company; and (ii) the former shareholders of Sonae Sierra shall own together 32.10% of the total and voting corporate capital of the Combined Company ("Final Equity Ownership"). The Exchange Ratio shall correspond to 0.787808369 common share issued by Sonae Sierra for each common share issued by Aliansce, considering that the totality of the common shares that are subject to the options already granted within the stock option plan of Aliansce will be subscribed by the respective beneficiaries until the Closing Date (inclusive), under the approved terms by Aliansce's Board of Directors on this Date. The Exchange Ratio was agreed considering (a) the total number of shares issued by Aliansce after the subscription of the totality of the shares subject to the Aliansce's stock option plan, corresponding to 205,197,921 common shares (not considering possible shares in treasury); and (b) the total number of shares issued by Sonae Sierra, corresponding to 76,423,831 common shares (not considering possible shares in treasury). If any corporate event of Aliansce or Sonae Sierra occurs as from the date hereof, that results in a change in the total number of shares issued by Aliansce or Sonae Sierra, not considering any shares in treasury (including due to the issuance of new shares, conversion of securities in shares, splitting or grouping of shares, stock option plans and payment of dividends in assets with distribution of shares), the Exchange Ratio shall be proportionally adjusted, so that the Final Equity Ownership is maintained. Fixing Criteria of the Exchange Ratio . JUR_SP - 33014127v18 - 2398017.419966

The Exchange Ratio was negotiated between the managements of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra, which are independent parties, based on the transactions and the financial situation of each of the Companies and their respective future profitability. In addition, each of the managements of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra hired financial advisory services of investment banks internationally renowned, as provided in item 4 below, to assist their respective Board of Directors in the process of taking a decision in regards to the financial guidelines of the Transaction. Shareholders' Approval, Submission of the Transaction to the Antitrust Authorities and other Suspensive Conditions . The effectiveness of the Transaction is subject to the approval of shareholders of the Companies at their respective general shareholders' meetings, of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE), as well as to the verification of certain other suspensive conditions usual for transactions of this type, as described in the Protocol and Justification and in the Merger Agreement. Once the suspensive conditions have been verified, the respective Board of Directors of the Companies shall consign the date on which the Transaction will be effectively consummated, and the Companies shall, jointly, disclose a Material Fact about this matter ("Closing Date"). Corporate Governance of the Combined Company . On this date, the Controlling Shareholders of the Companies entered into a shareholders' agreement of the Combined Company, which effectiveness is conditioned to the consummation of the Merger ("Shareholders' Agreement of the Combined Company"), for the purpose of regulating its relationship as controlling shareholders of the Combined Company, as of the Closing Date, pursuant to article 118 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, establishing, among others, rules regarding to (a) the sale, encumbrance and acquisition of shares; (b) the exercise of the control in relation to the Combined Company, including the exercise of the right to vote, with dispositions related to previous meetings to be held prior to general meetings and meetings of the Board of Directors to deliberate on certain matters; and (c) the management of the Combined Company, including the rules about the filling of its positions. The Sonae Sierra's Controlling Shareholders and Aliansce's Controlling Shareholders have undertaken the commitment that the Combined Company adopts, at least, the corporate governance practices detailed in Exhibit I to this Material Fact. In addition, the managements of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra intent to indicate, on the Closing Date, the following Officers to the Combined Company: (i) Rafael Sales Guimarães (Chief Executive Officer); (ii) Leandro Lopes (Chief Operating Officer); (iii) José Manuel Baeta Tomás (Chief Integration Officer); (iv) Carlos Alberto Correa (Chief Financial Officer); (v) Daniella Guanabara (Investor Relations Officer); (vi) Paula Guimarães Fonseca (Legal Officer); (vii) Mauro Junqueira (Investments Officer); and (viii) Mário João Alves de Oliveira (Development and M&A Officer). JUR_SP - 33014127v18 - 2398017.419966

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.