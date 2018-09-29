Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE (SON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sonae : SGPS, SA – informs on an agreement with Corpfin Capital to acquire 60% of Tomenider S.L, which owns 100% of Arenal Perfumerias S.L.U

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 02:26pm CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT

Maia, 28th September 2018

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Sonae SGPS, SA hereby announces that, its subsidiary Modelo Continente Hipermercados S.A. sucursal en España, has entered into an agreement with Corpfin Capital to acquire its 60% stake in Tomenider SL (the

"Company"), owner of 100% of Arenal Perfumerias SLU ("Arenal"), for a total estimated consideration of around

45 million euros.

Arenal is a parapharmacy and perfumery retail company with a network of 41 stores across the North of Spain.

Founded in 1971 by the Vázquez family, Arenal has generated a turnover of 97 million euros in 2017.

This transaction enables Sonae MC to further expand its position in one of its key strategic pillars, the high-growth Health & Wellness segment. It has the ability to significantly strengthen, in a territory immediately adjacent to the Portuguese, both assets and competences of Well's and Arenal.

The Vázquez family will continue managing the business, maintaining a 40% stake in the Company and securing the adequate rights for a shareholder of this nature.

The completion of this transaction is subject to the customary approvals for a transaction of this nature and it is expected that it can be concluded during the first quarter of 2019.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at Sonae:

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00

Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170 Sociedade Aberta

PATRÍCIA VIEIRA PINTO

Head of Investor Relations / Sonae

T. +351 220 104 724 // E.pavpinto@sonae.ptwww.sonae.pt

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 12:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONAE
02:26pSONAE : SGPS, SA – informs on an agreement with Corpfin Capital to acquire..
PU
09/28SONAE : becomes a patron of the Hall of Diversity at the University of Porto
PU
09/19Sonae SGPS to List Food-Retail Business on Lisbon Euronext
DJ
09/19SONAE : SGPS announces its intention to float Sonae MC on Euronext Lisbon
PU
08/27SONAE : Boosts Sales and Profitability in 1H18
AQ
08/22SONAE : strengthens sales and profitability
PU
07/19SONAE : opens new retail spaces in Beja and creates 116 jobs
PU
07/18SONAE : Capital -ANNOUNCEMENT OF MATERIAL EVENT
AQ
07/17SONAE : SGPS, S.A. informs on Efanor announcement
PU
07/17SONAE : SGPS, S.A. informs on Board of Directors announcement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Sonae SGPS SA ADR reports 1H results 
08/16SONAE SGPS PRESENTING A GREAT ENTRY : The IPO Of Its Food Retail Business 
07/17Sonae SGPS (SGPMY) Reinforces Stake In Sonae Sierra - Slideshow 
2016JERÓNIMO MARTINS : Poland Continues To Drive Growth 
2016Keep An Eye On Sonae 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 813 M
EBIT 2018 196 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 1 131 M
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,67
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 1 785 M
Chart SONAE
Duration : Period :
Sonae Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,29 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Páscoa Vieira Águas Chief Financial Officer
Christine Cross Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE-20.74%2 071
WAL-MART STORES-4.68%277 029
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.78%28 296
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 021
CARREFOUR-8.90%15 188
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD49.18%12 979
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.