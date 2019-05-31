Log in
Sonae : SGPS informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 8, concerning the bond – Sonae SGPS 2015-2022

05/31/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

Maia, 27 May 2019

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

BONDS SONAE SGPS/2015-2022

Coupon Number 8 - Payment of Interests

Notice is hereby given to the Holders of Sonae SGPS/2015-2022 bonds that from 11 June 2019 there will be interests' payment in relation to coupon number 8 with the following values:

Gross Amount (*)

€ 688.283333333333

Gross Amount in % (*)

0,688283333333333%

(*) Subject to withholding IRS/IRC at legal rates in force at payment date.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Caixa Banco de Investimento SA.

The interests' payment will be made in relation to the bonds registered with the code SONNOE at the Share Register's Office ("Central de Valores Mobiliários").

For bondholders covered by the article 97 of the Corporation Tax (IRC), evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered, of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporation Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00

Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170 Sociedade Aberta

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at Sonae:

PATRÍCIA VIEIRA PINTO

Head of Investor Relations / Sonae

T. +351 220 104 724 // E. pavpinto@sonae.pt

www.sonae.pt

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:28:05 UTC
