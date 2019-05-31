Sonae : SGPS informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 8, concerning the bond – Sonae SGPS 2015-2022

Maia, 27 May 2019

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

BONDS SONAE SGPS/2015-2022

Coupon Number 8 - Payment of Interests

Notice is hereby given to the Holders of Sonae SGPS/2015-2022 bonds that from 11 June 2019 there will be interests' payment in relation to coupon number 8 with the following values:

Gross Amount (*) € 688.283333333333 Gross Amount in % (*) 0,688283333333333%

(*) Subject to withholding IRS/IRC at legal rates in force at payment date.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Caixa Banco de Investimento SA.

The interests' payment will be made in relation to the bonds registered with the code SONNOE at the Share Register's Office ("Central de Valores Mobiliários").

For bondholders covered by the article 97 of the Corporation Tax (IRC), evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered, of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporation Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,