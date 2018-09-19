Sonae SGPS to List Food-Retail Business on Lisbon Euronext

Log in
09/19/2018 | 09:41am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Sonae said Wednesday that it plans to list its food-retail business, Sonae MC, on the Portuguese stock exchange during the fourth quarter.

The aim of the initial public offering is to provide greater visibility of the food unit's standalone valuation and to reduce the group's conglomerate discount, Sonae said.

Sonae SGPS will remain the majority shareholder and is planning to list at least 25% of the company's shares, it said.

The offer will take the form of a secondary sale of existing shares in Sonae MC and will comprise a public offering to Portuguese institutional and retail investors, and a private placement to international institutional investors.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are coordinating the IPO and will act as joint bookrunners for the institutional placement.

Sonae MC is Portugal's biggest food retailer with a market share of 21.9%, according to its parent. It posted net profit of 115 million euros ($134.3 million) on sales of EUR3.94 billion in 2017.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS 0.63% 170.58 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
BNP PARIBAS 0.35% 52.08 Real-time Quote.-16.64%
BNP PARIBAS SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.69% 9.994 Delayed Quote.-37.55%
SONAE 0.05% 0.9525 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 813 M
EBIT 2018 196 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 1 131 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 10,31
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 1 904 M
Chart SONAE
Duration : Period :
Sonae Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,29 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Páscoa Vieira Águas Chief Financial Officer
Christine Cross Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE-15.45%2 133
WAL-MART STORES-3.98%277 703
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC0.63%28 568
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 529
CARREFOUR-8.04%15 066
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD30.16%13 131
