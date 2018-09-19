Sonae SGPS to List Food-Retail Business on Lisbon Euronext

By Nathan Allen



Sonae said Wednesday that it plans to list its food-retail business, Sonae MC, on the Portuguese stock exchange during the fourth quarter.

The aim of the initial public offering is to provide greater visibility of the food unit's standalone valuation and to reduce the group's conglomerate discount, Sonae said.

Sonae SGPS will remain the majority shareholder and is planning to list at least 25% of the company's shares, it said.

The offer will take the form of a secondary sale of existing shares in Sonae MC and will comprise a public offering to Portuguese institutional and retail investors, and a private placement to international institutional investors.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are coordinating the IPO and will act as joint bookrunners for the institutional placement.

Sonae MC is Portugal's biggest food retailer with a market share of 21.9%, according to its parent. It posted net profit of 115 million euros ($134.3 million) on sales of EUR3.94 billion in 2017.

