Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs on notification received from Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., regarding a preliminary announcement of a general and voluntary tender offer over Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares
SONAE CAPITAL
PTSNP0AE0008
Euronext
SONC
SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA
Euronext
31 July 2020