SONAE CAPITAL    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
Sonae Capital : SGPS, S.A. informs on notification received from Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., regarding a preliminary announcement of a general and voluntary tender offer over Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares

07/31/2020 | 05:32pm EDT
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs on notification received from Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., regarding a preliminary announcement of a general and voluntary tender offer over Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares

31 Jul 2020 23:24 CEST

Company Name

SONAE CAPITAL

ISN

PTSNP0AE0008

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SONC

Source

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:31:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 288 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2020 -13,6 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 203 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,51x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 118 M 140 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 34,8%
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,15 €
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL-36.65%139
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.--.--%185 732
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.73%104 678
SIEMENS AG-5.75%102 795
3M COMPANY-13.77%87 624
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.36%58 659
