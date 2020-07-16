Log in
Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019-2024 II - Coupon 2

07/16/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(translation from the Portuguese original)

SONAE CAPITAL 2019-2024 - II BONDS

Interest Payment - Coupon 2

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs SONAE CAPITAL 2019-2024 - II Bond holders that interest of the 2nd coupon will be made available for payment starting on 10 August 2020, by the following amount:

Gross Amount in % (*) 0.808888888889%

Gross Amount € 808.888888888889

  • Income subject to withholding tax (IRS/IRC) in accordance with the applicable rules and fees in force at the date of payment.

Paying Agent - CAIXA ECONÓMICA MONTEPIO GERAL, Caixa Económica Bancária, S.A.

The settlement of the interest payment of the bonds will be made through C.V.M., and in accordance with its regulations, C.V.M. issue code - SNPCOM.

For the purpose of benefiting from tax exemption, non-applicability or reduction of tax withholding obligations Bondholders entitled to such benefits must make proof of their fiscal regime, until 10 August 2020, to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered.

Maia, 16th July 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:20:08 UTC
