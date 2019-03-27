Sonae Industria : Indústria, SGPS, SA announces consolidated results of 2018

2Considering an adjustment on Sonae Arauco 2018 Net Debt of 27.6 million euros corresponding to outstanding insurance compensation (related to the damages for the fires in Portugal) already received in 2019 of 32.6 million euros net of estimated 5 million euros for amounts still to be paid by Sonae Arauco at YE18.

EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Sonae Indústria's results in 2018 were marked by a sharp contrast between the first and the second half of the year. Notwithstanding the more challenging second half of the year on which I comment below, I am pleased to report that for the third consecutive year Sonae Indústria presented positive consolidated Net Results reaching 11.0 million euros in 2018.

Proportional results, which consider our 50% share of Sonae Arauco, reflect lower contributions from our two main businesses in 2H18, leading to Proportional Recurrent EBITDA of circa 73.6 million euros with a 12.0% margin. Proportional Net Debt stood at 297.5 million euros after adjustment for outstanding insurance receipts, with a proportional leverage ratio of 4.0x.

Despite the above, Sonae Indústria's capital structure improved once again in 2018, driven by a simultaneous reduction in Net Debt and an improvement in Shareholders' Funds.

I will now turn to the review of the most significant developments of the year at our fully owned businesses and at Sonae Arauco.

Our North American business performed below our expectations for the year, primarily due to higher variable costs but also due to higher downtime on particleboard production. The increase in variable costs comprised higher transportation costs (both inbound and outbound), higher maintenance costs and higher thermal energy costs. The higher downtime was noticed particularly in the second half of the year due to a number of production issues which limited our ability to maximise sales. These problems were exacerbated by a fire incident on one of our lines which occured immediately after the annual shutdown of that line in November, requiring additional stoppage time during the second half of that month and resulted in a material increase in maintenance and related costs. This was particularly disappointing as in October we had reached our best production month and the highest EBITDA level of the year.

However, during 2018 significant business development projects were implemented by our North American operations. At the International Woodworking Fair which took place in August (USA), we launched for the North American market two new EIR textures, Feria and Brava, and a complete matching collection of Surforma® Laminates produced in Portugal for Tafisa Canada's decorative MFC products. These market initiatives were aimed at widening our leading position in decorative solutions in North America and we are encouraged by the positive reception by our customers. In this regard, we will continue to pursue other opportunities to improve our business in North America by further enhancing our decorative product offering.

It is also worth noting that during 4Q18 Tafisa Canada refinanced its main credit facility, increasing its size, extending the maturity profile and obtaining greater flexibility to support the execution of its strategy.

The results of our Laminates & Components business were below those achieved in 2017, primarily due to lower sales volumes of the Laminates business particularly to the Nordic region. Actions are being put in place to recover those volumes and to improve the profitability of the Laminates business. The most important initiative already initiated is the strategic project between our Laminates and North American businesses - under which, since 3Q18, we are supplying the North American market with matching Surforma® Laminates (HPL) produced in Portugal - that has started to bring positive results for both businesses.

Importantly, in respect of our fully owned assets, during 2018 we made progress in the sale of real estate and equipment from our inactive sites totalling circa 7 million euros. This not only contributed positively to the reduction of net debt in 2018, but will allow us, from 2019 onwards, to reduce the running costs of our inactive sites.

Turning to Sonae Arauco, 2018 was a challenging year with contrasting results in the first and second half of the year.

In the first half of the year we experienced good conditions in most markets where we operate and Sonae Arauco delivered sound results with Recurrent EBITDA above 1H17. During this period, with the strong commitment from our teams and the support from our stakeholders, our plants in Mangualde and Oliveira do Hospital, severely affected by the forest fires in October 2017, became operational again, enabling us to serve our customers with improved industrial assets, production and supply chain processes.

The second half of 2018 was nevertheless marked by a tougher business environment. In Iberia, this coincided with the reintroduction of capacity in the market from our two Portuguese plants and with the coming on stream of additional capacity by our competitors. In Germany, Sonae Arauco experienced tougher market conditions in the second half of 2018, particularly in respect of MDF.

I am pleased to be able to report that, at Sonae Arauco, over the course of 2018, we made progress in the execution of our industrial investment plan that will continue during 2019. This plan aims to build a more competitive and sustainable business by providing better products to our customers, capturing market opportunities namely in the higher value added segments, and improving the competitiveness of our industrial assets. Within this framework, during the 4Q18 we started production on the new continuous MDF press in Mangualde. During 2018, we also began two important investments: a new melamine surfacing line at our White River plant in South Africa and an investment to replace the two multi daylight particleboard presses by a new continuous press with state of the art technology at our Beeskow plant in Germany. With the investment in Beeskow we will complete a three year period of heavy investments to replace our remaining multi and single daylight presses with continuous presses.

