Sonae MC SGPS : SGPS, S.A. informs on MC FY19 Results

Full-year Results, 2019

Matosinhos, 18th March 2020

Proforma unaudited figures reported according to IFRS 16

SAFE HARBOUR

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Forward-looking statements are statements that should not be regarded as historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in the regulation, industry and economic conditions; and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions.

Although these statements reflect our current expectations, which we believe are reasonable, investors and analysts, and generally all recipients of this document, are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements.