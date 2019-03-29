Sonae Sierra Brasil : Notice to the Market - 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Related Documents

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/MF nº 05.878.397/0001-32

NIRE 35.300.358.325 | CVM Code 02235-7

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Art. 133 Law no. 6.404/76, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the documents and information related to the matters on the agenda of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019, are available to shareholders, in Portuguese only, at the Company's headquarters, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Doutor Cardoso de Melo, no. 1184, 13th floor, room 132, Vila Olímpia, CEP 04548-004, and at the Company's website (http://ri.sonaesierra.com.br/), at CVM ("Comissão de Valores Mobiliários") and B3 S.A - Brasil Bolsa Balcão websites on the internet.

We also announce that the documents required by applicable legislation publication was performed by the Company on March 19, 2019, in the Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and Folha de S. Paulo newspapers.

São Paulo, March 29, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Correa

Investor Relations Officer