Sonae Sierra Brasil : Notice to the Market

Fitch Places Sonae Sierra Brasil Rating on Positive Outlook

São Paulo, June 10, 2019 - Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (B3: SSBR3) ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") placed the Company's Long Term National Rating 'AA+(bra)' on positive outlook, due to the announcement of the merger agreement between the Company and Aliansce.

According to Fitch, the merger will strengthen the companies' businesses fundamentals, creating the second largest shopping mall company in Brazil. Fitch believes that the merger will enable synergy gains, strengthening even further the operating margins.

Still according to Fitch, the new company will maintain a solid financial profile, managing the investment and dividend levels to preserve a conservative capital and liquidity structure. Once the transaction is concluded, the combined company will report slightly less conservative credit indicators in relation to the Company's individual credit profile. However, Fitch believes that the combined company's credit profile will converge to the more conservative Sonae Sierra Brasil's metrics.

Furthermore, Fitch affirms that, for Sonae Sierra Brasil, the transaction will help to improve assets' diversification and to reduce the concentration of cash generation in certain assets in the portfolio - the two main restrictive factors of the Company's rating, which has very conservative credit metrics.

About Sonae Sierra Brasil

Sonae Sierra Brasil is a leading owner, manager, and developer of shopping malls in Brazil. The Company owns and manages nine enclosed malls in high-quality markets aggregating 354 thousand square meters of owned gross leasable area and manages one-third party enclosed mall. Sonae Sierra Brasil is publicly- traded on the B3: Brasil Bolsa Balcão under the symbol SSBR3 and is headquartered in São Paulo.

