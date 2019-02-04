Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sonae Sierra Brasil SA    SSBR3   BRSSBRACNOR1

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA (SSBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Sierra Brasil : Notice to the Market - Completion of the Third Issue of Debentures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:14pm EST

Completion of the Third Issue of Debentures

São Paulo, February 4, 2019 -Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market the completion of the public offering, with restricted placement efforts pursuant to CVM Instruction #476/09, of 200,000 (two hundred thousand) non-convertible unsecured debentures, in two tranches, with a par value of R$1,000.00 (one thousand reais) each, totaling R$200,000,000.00 (two hundred million reais).

After the book building process, the allocation of the tranches was as follows:

  • First tranche: 90,000 (ninety thousand) debentures, totaling R$90,000,000.00 (ninety million reais), at an annual floating interest rate equivalent to CDI + 0.80%, with a 5-year final term; and

  • Second tranche: 110,000 (one hundred and ten thousand) debentures, totaling R$110,000,000.00 (one hundred and ten million reais), at an annual floating interest rate equivalent to CDI + 1.05%, with an 8-year final term.

The net funds raised by the Company with the issue will be used to reinforce the Company's cash position as well as to additional investments according to the Company's discretion.

Sincerely,

Carlos Alberto Correa

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

About Sonae Sierra Brasil

Sonae Sierra Brasil is a leading owner, manager, and developer of shopping malls in Brazil. The Company owns and manages nine enclosed malls in high-quality markets aggregating 347 thousand square meters of owned gross leasable area and manages one-third party enclosed mall. Sonae Sierra Brasil is publicly-traded on the B3: Brasil Bolsa Balcão under the symbol SSBR3 and is headquartered in São Paulo.

1

Disclaimer

Sonae Sierra Brasil SA published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
08:14pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Completion of the Third Issue of De..
PU
01/21SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - 3rd Issue of Debentures - Fitch Rat..
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Fitch upgrades Sonae Sierra Brasil'..
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Shareholders - Dividends Payment
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
2017SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Officer Resignation
PU
2017SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 385 M
EBIT 2018 241 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 483 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 18,52
P/E ratio 2019 17,80
EV / Sales 2018 7,21x
EV / Sales 2019 6,49x
Capitalization 2 293 M
Chart SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Baeta Tomás Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Maria G. M. Antunes de Oliveira Chairman
Carlos Alberto Correa CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro José DHommée Caupers Director
José Edmundo Medina Barroso Figueiredo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA15.99%627
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-16.20%5 563
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS7.49%4 040
AEON MALL CO., LTD.8.53%3 790
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%2 904
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 519
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.