Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sonae Sierra Brasil SA    SSBR3   BRSSBRACNOR1

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA

(SSBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Sierra Brasil : Notice to the Market - Transfer of Relevant Shareholding Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ n° 05.878.397/0001-32

Publicly held Company

Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Company"), one of the largest developers, owners and managers of shopping centers in Brazil, pursuant to art. 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces that, on March 29, 2019, it received from its investor Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt") the information that the investor transferred, on March 28, 2019, based on in the sole paragraph of art. 20 of CVM Instruction 560/15, the amount of 3,905,400 (three million, nine hundred and five thousand and four hundred) common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 5.11% of the total shares representing the Company's capital stock, for the investor Arosa Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft MBH ("Arosa").

Arosa informed us that it aims to invest in the Company in the medium and long terms. The amount transferred, and formalized by this notice, totals 3,905,400 common shares issued by the Company. The purpose of the aforementioned shareholding is strictly for investment, and it does not aim to alter the Company's control or administrative structure.

Arosa also informed the Company that it does not have any agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, March 29, 2019

Carlos Alberto Correa

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

About Sonae Sierra Brasil

Sonae Sierra Brasil is a leading owner, manager, and developer of shopping malls in Brazil. The Company owns and manages nine enclosed malls in high-quality markets aggregating 348.5 thousand square meters of owned gross leasable area and manages one-third party enclosed mall. Sonae Sierra Brasil is publicly-traded on the B3: Brasil Bolsa Balcão under the symbol SSBR3 and is headquartered in São Paulo.

1

Disclaimer

Sonae Sierra Brasil SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
05:37pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Transfer of Relevant Shareholding O..
PU
04:37pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - 2019 Annual General Shareholders' M..
PU
03/21SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
02/04SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Completion of the Third Issue of De..
PU
01/21SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - 3rd Issue of Debentures - Fitch Rat..
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market - Fitch upgrades Sonae Sierra Brasil'..
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Shareholders - Dividends Payment
PU
2018SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 132 M
Debt 2019 97,0 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 16,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,21
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
Capitalization 2 117 M
Chart SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Baeta Tomás Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Maria G. M. Antunes de Oliveira Chairman
Carlos Alberto Correa CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro José DHommée Caupers Director
José Edmundo Medina Barroso Figueiredo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE SIERRA BRASIL SA7.49%556
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-2.79%6 167
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.57%3 724
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS-3.17%3 495
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 385
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About