Sonae Sierra Brasil : Notice to the Market - Transfer of Relevant Shareholding Ownership

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ n° 05.878.397/0001-32

Publicly held Company

Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Company"), one of the largest developers, owners and managers of shopping centers in Brazil, pursuant to art. 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces that, on March 29, 2019, it received from its investor Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt") the information that the investor transferred, on March 28, 2019, based on in the sole paragraph of art. 20 of CVM Instruction 560/15, the amount of 3,905,400 (three million, nine hundred and five thousand and four hundred) common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 5.11% of the total shares representing the Company's capital stock, for the investor Arosa Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft MBH ("Arosa").

Arosa informed us that it aims to invest in the Company in the medium and long terms. The amount transferred, and formalized by this notice, totals 3,905,400 common shares issued by the Company. The purpose of the aforementioned shareholding is strictly for investment, and it does not aim to alter the Company's control or administrative structure.

Arosa also informed the Company that it does not have any agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, March 29, 2019

Carlos Alberto Correa

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

About Sonae Sierra Brasil

Sonae Sierra Brasil is a leading owner, manager, and developer of shopping malls in Brazil. The Company owns and manages nine enclosed malls in high-quality markets aggregating 348.5 thousand square meters of owned gross leasable area and manages one-third party enclosed mall. Sonae Sierra Brasil is publicly-traded on the B3: Brasil Bolsa Balcão under the symbol SSBR3 and is headquartered in São Paulo.

