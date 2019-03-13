Sonaecom : 13.3.2019 - Sonaecom SGPS SA informs about resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, SA ("Sonaecom") hereby informs, in accordance with Article 3 (a) of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008, that at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 12, 2019, and in face of the resignation presented by António Bernardo Aranha da Gama Lobo Xavier, it was unanimously resolved, to co-opt João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores to assume the office of non-executive director with immediate effects and until the end of the current mandate for the four-year period 2016/2019.

It is further informed that the Board of Directors has also appointed João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores as the Company's Representative for the Market Relations.

Maia, March 13, 2019

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38