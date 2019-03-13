Log in
03/13 11:16:54 am
2.49 EUR   +1.63%
2018SONAECOM : Half-year results
CO
2018SONAECOM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SONAECOM : 1st quarter results
CO
Sonaecom : 13.3.2019 - Sonaecom SGPS SA informs about resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

03/13/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, SA ("Sonaecom") hereby informs, in accordance with Article 3 (a) of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008, that at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 12, 2019, and in face of the resignation presented by António Bernardo Aranha da Gama Lobo Xavier, it was unanimously resolved, to co-opt João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores to assume the office of non-executive director with immediate effects and until the end of the current mandate for the four-year period 2016/2019.

It is further informed that the Board of Directors has also appointed João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores as the Company's Representative for the Market Relations.

Maia, March 13, 2019

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
