Sonaecom : 13.9.2019 - Sonaecom S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on plan for gender equality.

00.
INDEX
|
01.
|
Introductory Note ...................................................................................................................
|
3
|
02.
|
Self-diagnosis - "Understanding Gender Equality at Sonaecom SGPS, S.A." .........................
|
4
|
A. Strategy, Mission and Values of the Company .....................................................................
|
4
|
B. Equal Access to Employment ................................................................................................
|
5
|
C. Initial and Continuous Training .............................................................................................
|
5
|
D. Equal Working Conditions.....................................................................................................
|
6
|
E. Parental rights Protection .....................................................................................................
|
6
|
F. Balance Between Professional, Family and Personal Life .....................................................
|
7
|
G. Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work...........................................................................
|
7
|
H. Organisational Climate .........................................................................................................
|
7
|
I. Internal and External Communication ...................................................................................
|
8
|
J. Subscribed Indicators.............................................................................................................
|
8
|
03.
|
Action Plan - "From diagnosis to implementation"..............................................................
|
10
2
01.
Introductory Note
Gender equality is a right established by the 13rd article of the Portuguese Republic's Constitution, regarded as an essential human right for society's development and for the full participation of men and women as individuals.
The concept of gender equality translates as an equality of rights, liberties and opportunities for men and women with the goal of providing equal valorisation, recognition and participation in all spheres of public and private life.
This is a concept that has been given particular attention and relevance by the main international entities over the last years and that has also recently gained greater prominence in Portugal.
The Resolution No. 19/2012 of the Council of Ministers, held on the 8th of March of 2012, firstly stipulated the obligation of adopting a plan for equality in every organisation of the Government's business sector, oriented towards reaching the equality of treatment and opportunities between genders, eliminating discrimination and facilitating the balance between personal, professional and family life.
This obligation was later extended to companies listed on the stock market, through the Law No. 62/2017 of the 1st of August, which approves the regime of balanced representation between genders for the boards of directors and supervisory boards of public and listed companies, stipulating in 7th article the obligation to elaborate and communicate annual plans for equality.
The Law No. 62/2017 also came to establish representation quotas for both genders of 20% for companies listed on the stock market, from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2018, and 33,3% from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2020, regarding all board members (executive and nonexecutive).
Considering the relevance of the contribution of business organisations for a fully democratic and inclusive society, as well as the advantages of the integration of a Gender Equality perspective. For the elaboration of this plan, a wide set of documents on the theme was used, with particular attention given to the orientations of the "Guidebook for the implementation of equality plans for companies".
Finally, it is important to highlight that the implementation of the equality plan will undergo regular monitoring and improvement, coordinated by a dedicated work team, to be assembled for the purpose.
3
02.
Self-diagnosis - "Understanding Gender Equality at Sonaecom SGPS, S.A."
A. STRATEGY, MISSION AND VALUES OF THE COMPANY
The first component of the self-diagnosis process carried out by Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. was directed to the analysis of the business practices in terms of diversity and inclusion, especially in what regards to the gender equality, in light of the organisation's strategy, identity and culture vectors, sustained by their formal supporting documentation.
In this regard, it should be noted that Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. places a high emphasis on diversity, which, definitely, is one of the structural vectors of its success.
The commitment to diversity in Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. assumes a prominent role in ensuring that it actively seeks to encourage inclusion throughout the organisation, managing and evaluating its employees in an unbiased management and through the promotion of equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their role and position within the organisation, as well as gender, ethnic group, age, religion or sexual orientation.
The values of inclusion and diversity are an integral part of Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. matrix since its genesis, being intrinsically related with the evolution, growth and diversification of its businesses. Historically, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. has sought to encourage these values through the proactive and recurring development of a set of initiatives.
In parallel, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. has been systematically following the evolution of a wide range of indicators that, among other goals, aim to feed the discussion regarding the inclusion and diversity in the company's planning and management forums.
Specifically, regarding the gender equality, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. has been acting in several strategic lines, emphasizing its investment in the development of its talents, through an approach which aims the sustainability concerning the gender balance.
The commitment to gender equality is also reflected in the values and principles that guide the way of being in life and business, designated "our way", with emphasis on:
-
Trust and Integrity - "(…) we establish these relationships according to principles of honesty, integrity and transparency."
4
-
The People at the centre of our success - "(…) we incessantly promote meritocracy and we welcome diversity at all levels within the organisation."
-
How we work - "(…) with merit. We assume merit as maximum criteria for assessment and progression, because only that way can we grow personally and professionally."
-
Our Teams - "(…) we are aware of the richness that exists in the heterogeneity of paths and profiles of our people, as well as the plurality of businesses and geographies where we are present. We wish to continue fostering diversity because it is the combination of differences that generates dynamism."
Regarding its scope, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. gender equality policy and the present plan, cover all companies fully owned, directly or indirectly, by Sonaecom SGPS, S.A., thus this is being applied to all the employees and members of the governing bodies.
Regarding the dominated and co-dominated companies, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A., as a direct or indirect shareholder, will undergo its best efforts in order to guarantee the policy's application.
In relation to gender diversity, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. seeks to promote it throughout the entire life cycle of its employees.
With the ambition of being able to face each of its people in its own unique way, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. promotes an integrated and inclusive management of human resources based on three distinct pillars: attract; develop and retain diverse and distinctive profiles.
B. EQUAL ACCESS TO EMPLOYMENT
B.1. Advertisements, selection and recruitment
Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. invests in identifying and attracting people with varied academic, professional and personal backgrounds, bearing in mind the principle of equality and non- discrimination based on gender. Throughout the professional career, it is sought that this diversity of profiles and characteristics are enhanced and strengthened, so that employees can be better prepared to respond to the multiple challenges that the business imposes.
B.2. Trial Period
During the trial period of the employment contracts, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. appreciates the performance of each employee and evaluates the effective interest in their maintenance.
C. INITIAL AND CONTINUOUS TRAINING
Sonaecom assures that employees' training covers different functions, generations and geographies, and is accessed by all employees in an equitable way. In this process, an increasingly active role is attributed to the employee, who is given the opportunity to decide the themes and
5
