Sonaecom : 13.9.2019 - Sonaecom S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on plan for gender equality.

Introductory Note

Gender equality is a right established by the 13rd article of the Portuguese Republic's Constitution, regarded as an essential human right for society's development and for the full participation of men and women as individuals.

The concept of gender equality translates as an equality of rights, liberties and opportunities for men and women with the goal of providing equal valorisation, recognition and participation in all spheres of public and private life.

This is a concept that has been given particular attention and relevance by the main international entities over the last years and that has also recently gained greater prominence in Portugal.

The Resolution No. 19/2012 of the Council of Ministers, held on the 8th of March of 2012, firstly stipulated the obligation of adopting a plan for equality in every organisation of the Government's business sector, oriented towards reaching the equality of treatment and opportunities between genders, eliminating discrimination and facilitating the balance between personal, professional and family life.

This obligation was later extended to companies listed on the stock market, through the Law No. 62/2017 of the 1st of August, which approves the regime of balanced representation between genders for the boards of directors and supervisory boards of public and listed companies, stipulating in 7th article the obligation to elaborate and communicate annual plans for equality.

The Law No. 62/2017 also came to establish representation quotas for both genders of 20% for companies listed on the stock market, from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2018, and 33,3% from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2020, regarding all board members (executive and nonexecutive).

Considering the relevance of the contribution of business organisations for a fully democratic and inclusive society, as well as the advantages of the integration of a Gender Equality perspective. For the elaboration of this plan, a wide set of documents on the theme was used, with particular attention given to the orientations of the "Guidebook for the implementation of equality plans for companies".

Finally, it is important to highlight that the implementation of the equality plan will undergo regular monitoring and improvement, coordinated by a dedicated work team, to be assembled for the purpose.

