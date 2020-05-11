Log in
Sonaecom SGPS S A : 11.5.2020 - Sonaecom – SGPS, S.A. announces dividend payment for the 2019 financial year.

05/11/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE YEAR 2019

In accordance with legal requirements and pursuant to the decision taken at the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting held on April 29, 2020, Sonaecom hereby announces that dividends related to the year 2019 will be made available for payment to shareholders as from May 22, 2020, through those financial intermediaries holding the shares registry, in the amounts per shares set below. The appointed paying agent is Banco Santander Totta, S.A.:

_____________________________________________________________________________

Gross dividend/per share …………………………………….. 0,083 €

Personal Income Tax 28% / Corporate Income Tax 25%* .. 0,02324 € / 0,02075 € Net dividend/per share ………….......................................... 0,05976 € / 0,06225 €

_____________________________________________________________________________

  • The final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the dividends are paid or made available to: (i) accounts in the name of one or more accountholders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the effective beneficiary of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; or (ii) non resident entities without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a favourable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Ministry of Finance.

In accordance with the Regulations of the Central Securities Depositary, payment of dividends relating to shares with ISIN code PTSNC0AM0006 will be made through the Central Securities Depositary.

For the purpose of benefiting from tax exemption, reduction or non-applicability of withholding obligations regarding income taxation, Shareholders entitled to such exemption and benefits should demonstrate and evidence all the relevant facts and information required for the discharge or reduction of the withholding obligation, to the financial intermediaries holding the shares registry.

Shareholders resident in Portugal and taxable for IRS (Portuguese Personal Income Tax) are subject to a final tax rate of 28%, unless these Shareholders elect for aggregation (50% of the value) with his/her other personal taxable income and such dividends are not earned as business or professional income.

Dividends paid to corporate shareholders, resident in Portugal and taxable for IRC (Portuguese Corporate Income Tax) are subject to a withholding tax rate of 25%, deductible to the amount of IRC payable, unless the dividends are paid or made available to accounts in the name of one or more accountholders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, except if the effective beneficiary of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules shall apply.

Dividends paid to shareholders non-resident in Portugal without a permanent establishment in the Portuguese territory, or otherwise having a permanent establishment, but to which the dividends are not attributable, are subject to a final withholding tax (personal income tax at 28% and corporate income tax at 25%).

Sonaecom further informs that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from and including the second business day (May 20, 2020) prior to the payment date.

Maia, May 11, 2020

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 18:29:03 UTC
