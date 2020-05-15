Sonaecom SGPS S A : 15.5.2020 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions taken by the Board of Directors.

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº. 5/2008, republished by CMVM Regulation no. 7/2018, that on the Board of Directors' meeting held on the 11 May 2020, the following resolutions were taken, for the four-year mandate starting 2020 and ending 2023:
To appoint the director Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério as Chairman of the Board of Directors;
To appoint David Graham Shenton Bain as Corporate Governance Officer.
To appoint the director Célia da Conceição Azevedo Neves Sá Miranda as the securities markets liaison representative and with CMVM.
To appoint as the Company Secretary:
Célia da Conceição Azevedo Neves Sá Miranda - Effective
Pedro Joaquim Gomes da Cunha - Substitute.
The Securities Markets Liaison Representative
Maia, 14 May 2020
SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.
