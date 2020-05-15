Sonaecom SGPS S A : 15.5.2020 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions taken by the Board of Directors.

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registry and Tax no. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Non-binding translation

For information purposes only

ANNOUNCEMENT

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº. 5/2008, republished by CMVM Regulation no. 7/2018, that on the Board of Directors' meeting held on the 11 May 2020, the following resolutions were taken, for the four-year mandate starting 2020 and ending 2023:

To appoint the director Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério as Chairman of the Board of Directors; To appoint David Graham Shenton Bain as Corporate Governance Officer. To appoint the director Célia da Conceição Azevedo Neves Sá Miranda as the securities markets liaison representative and with CMVM. To appoint as the Company Secretary:

Célia da Conceição Azevedo Neves Sá Miranda - Effective

Pedro Joaquim Gomes da Cunha - Substitute.

The Securities Markets Liaison Representative

Maia, 14 May 2020

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38