SONASOFT CORP.

SONASOFT CORP.

(SSFT)
Sonasoft Awarded Coveted Microsoft CSP Status and Achieves Nearly 600% Growth YoY

02/28/2020 | 08:31am EST

San Jose, CA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in AI and data engineering, today announced that they have been awarded coveted Microsoft CSP status. Microsoft Cloud Service Providers have consistently demonstrated their capability, expertise, and commitment to cloud services. This award comes on the back of impressive growth in Sonasoft’s cloud services business, which has seen the growth of almost 600% YoY. As a CSP, Sonasoft is now a direct provider of Microsoft cloud services and can also offer products in the Microsoft cloud marketplace. 

“Through achieving this objective, we have validated our expertise in the cloud market.  This proves that Sonasoft has clear differentiation in this highly competitive marketplace,” stated Mike Khanna, CEO.  “This key partnership with Microsoft allows us to sell their cloud solutions via CSP alongside our cutting edge AI offerings and data engineering services. This enables Sonasoft to deliver truly unique AI and Data Engineering solutions to our customers.”

“Sonasoft has stood out as a cloud service provider. Sonasoft has achieved our highest Gold membership level for the following key Competencies: Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Collaboration & Content, and Datacenter,” said Joshua Shea. “Gold membership is only awarded to companies that demonstrate they offer a best-in-class capability.” Sonasoft also achieved Silver membership for four additional Competencies. 

“As a Microsoft CSP, we accelerate our ability to grow subscription-based revenue to reduce the dependence on software and hardware sales,” said Rob Baumert, CFO at Sonasoft.  “As a result, the company improves predictability and stability in revenue. We plan to leverage the ongoing growth of our cloud services business in 2020 to solidify our position as a lead provider of AI and Data Engineering solutions.”

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003, Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing cutting edge AI solutions and data engineering.  Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solutions and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes. Since 2018, Sonasoft has been shifting to place AI at the heart of everything they do.

For more information about Sonasoft, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com

For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

For investor-specific information, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, CEO

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Khanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romesh K. Japra Chairman
Neil Kumar Khanna Vice President-Client Services & Operations
Robert Baumert Chief Financial Officer
Bilal Ahmed Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONASOFT CORP.-21.27%35
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.30%1 203 125
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC18.83%35 096
SPLUNK INC.-1.94%22 907
SEA LIMITED12.06%20 878
SYNOPSYS INC.2.04%20 556
