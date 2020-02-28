Sonasoft Awarded Coveted Microsoft CSP Status and Achieves Nearly 600% Growth YoY

San Jose, CA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in AI and data engineering, today announced that they have been awarded coveted Microsoft CSP status. Microsoft Cloud Service Providers have consistently demonstrated their capability, expertise, and commitment to cloud services. This award comes on the back of impressive growth in Sonasoft’s cloud services business, which has seen the growth of almost 600% YoY. As a CSP, Sonasoft is now a direct provider of Microsoft cloud services and can also offer products in the Microsoft cloud marketplace.



“Through achieving this objective, we have validated our expertise in the cloud market. This proves that Sonasoft has clear differentiation in this highly competitive marketplace,” stated Mike Khanna, CEO. “This key partnership with Microsoft allows us to sell their cloud solutions via CSP alongside our cutting edge AI offerings and data engineering services. This enables Sonasoft to deliver truly unique AI and Data Engineering solutions to our customers.”

“Sonasoft has stood out as a cloud service provider. Sonasoft has achieved our highest Gold membership level for the following key Competencies: Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Collaboration & Content, and Datacenter,” said Joshua Shea. “Gold membership is only awarded to companies that demonstrate they offer a best-in-class capability.” Sonasoft also achieved Silver membership for four additional Competencies.

“As a Microsoft CSP, we accelerate our ability to grow subscription-based revenue to reduce the dependence on software and hardware sales,” said Rob Baumert, CFO at Sonasoft. “As a result, the company improves predictability and stability in revenue. We plan to leverage the ongoing growth of our cloud services business in 2020 to solidify our position as a lead provider of AI and Data Engineering solutions.”

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003, Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing cutting edge AI solutions and data engineering. Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solutions and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes. Since 2018, Sonasoft has been shifting to place AI at the heart of everything they do.

For more information about Sonasoft, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com

For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

For investor-specific information, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, CEO

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

