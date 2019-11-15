Sonasoft Launches AURA, the World's First AI-Powered People Support Engine

AURA, an AI-first people support engine that supports tools like Salesforce and ServiceNow increasing productivity by as much as 30%



San Jose, California, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, today announced AURA, the first AI system that works alongside all your existing systems to give your entire team unrivaled insights and assistance. From HR to customer support, your team relies on tools like Salesforce, Zendesk or Zoho. Rather than reinvent the wheel, AURA works alongside these existing tools and adds a layer of intelligent automation. It uses Sonasoft’s AI technology to enhance and extend the capabilities of these tools, allowing you to resolve issues faster, work more efficiently, and increase productivity.

AURA stands for Anticipate, Understand, Resolve and Assist. It will anticipate your requirements by analyzing past actions and events and creating detailed forecasts. It understands humans, adding powerful chatbot capabilities and natural language processing to your existing tools. It will resolve issues automatically based on learning how your team has resolved them in the past, freeing up your team to concentrate on what matters. Above all, it will empower your whole team, from customer support agents and HR operatives to engineers and salespeople.

AURA is only possible because of Sonasoft’s unique AI platform, NuGene. No other AI platform is able to cope with such a rich and broad mix of data. The result is a system that will transform how your people-facing teams work and allow you to shift resources from call centers to more productive tasks. It helps your team cut through the noise, deflecting and resolving issues before they arise. For instance, it might actively spot a user having login problems and provide them with advice on known workarounds. Or it can intercept a support request, analyze it, and provide helpful advice based on AURA’s knowledge of your systems. Before this, case deflection would simply use text recognition and find help articles that might be relevant, but most often aren’t.

According to Olive Huang, research vice president at Gartner, “By 2021, 15% of all customer service interactions will be completely handled by AI, an increase of 400% from 2017.” Frank Velasquez, CEO of Sonasoft, said, “We have developed AURA with input from some of the world’s biggest software companies. AURA is a paradigm shift for people support systems. Rather than solving a specific problem, we have built an AI that learns to anticipate and understand your needs and resolves your issues before they happen.” Ankur Garg, Chief of AI, said, “NuGene is a revolutionary approach that understands that sequences of events are critical to understanding the real world. This allows AURA to gain unrivaled insights and understanding from all of your data.”

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solution and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

