SONEL SA

(SONL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/01
8.7 PLN   0.00%
Sonel : EUROPEAN UTILITY WEEK 2019 FAIR - Paris, France

08/02/2019 | 06:45am EDT

We would like to invite you to visit us at the European Utility Week 2019 fair - Paris, France

Visit our stand at the European Utility Week exhibitions on 12th-14th November 2019 in Paris and see our wide offer! We are going to present you the latest generation of industrial measuring instruments such as: power quality analyzer Sonel - PQM-711, high voltage insulation quality analyzer Sonel MIC-15K1, microohmmeter Sonel MMR-6700 and more.

We will be present in our booth no Q43, Pavilion 1. Don't miss the unique opportunity to do meet with us.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact with Paweł Cichoń, e-mail: p.cichon@sonel.pl

General floor plan:

You will find us on: Stand no. Q43 @pavilion 1
See you there!

Disclaimer

SONEL SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:44:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Krzysztof Wieczorkowski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andrzej Diakun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Nowakowski Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Roman Posadzy Member-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Zajac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONEL SA40.32%31
SMC CORP23.22%24 499
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL33.80%18 870
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC44.31%16 858
COGNEX CORPORATION12.26%7 408
SHIMADZU CORPORATION25.70%7 160
