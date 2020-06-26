Log in
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(SAH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sonic Automotive, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/26/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SAH) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 520 M - -
Net income 2020 -126 M - -
Net Debt 2020 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 291 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,75 $
Last Close Price 30,07 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bruton Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Dyke President & Director
Ollen Bruton Smith Executive Chairman
Heath R. Byrd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Brooks Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-3.00%1 307
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED37.30%12 545
AUTONATION, INC.-25.31%3 168
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-24.95%2 992
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED31.27%2 393
INCHCAPE PLC-30.59%2 387
