09/25/2018 | 01:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Inspire Brands, Inc. Stockholders will receive $43.50 for each share of Sonic Corp. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion (including debt) and is expected to close by the end of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Sonic Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/sonic. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-sonic-corp-300718669.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
